Leyton Orient winger Ulrich Nnomo’s move to Paris FC is off

11:15 01 February 2017

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

French attacker has already played for two clubs this season after appearing for Chateauroux’s reserves back in August

French Third Division club Paris FC have confirmed Ulrich Nnomo’s loan move from Leyton Orient is off.

The 20-year-old departed Brisbane Road yesterday after struggling to make an impact in E10.

But Paris revealed the transfer is off because Nnomo has already played for two clubs this season.

Before moving to O’s at the end of August, the attacker featured for Chateauroux in a reserve fixture.

It means Nnomo is unable to join Paris because a player can only represent two clubs during the season.

A statement on the website of the French outfit read: “The loan of Ulrich Nnomo to Paris can not be finalised.

“Having already played for Leyton Orient and also with Chateauroux reserves last August, Nnomo can not play for a third club in one season.”

It means the French winger will be available to O’s boss Danny Webb for the remainder of the campaign.

