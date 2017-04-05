Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient youngster Charley Barker impressing at Soham Town Rangers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 13:39 05 April 2017

Charley Barker, on loan from Leyton Orient, puts a tackle in for Soham Town Rangers (pic: Andy Burford).

Charley Barker, on loan from Leyton Orient, puts a tackle in for Soham Town Rangers (pic: Andy Burford).

Archant

Robbie Mason delighted with contribution of the teenager over last few weeks in Ryman North

Leyton Orient youngster Charley Barker heads the ball forward for Soham Town Rangers (pic: Tim Edwards).Leyton Orient youngster Charley Barker heads the ball forward for Soham Town Rangers (pic: Tim Edwards).

Soham Town Rangers manager Robbie Mason has hailed the efforts of Leyton Orient youngster Charley Barker following his continued success at the Cambridgeshire club.

The O’s under-18 captain first joined the Ryman North outfit in February on a work experience loan and has gone to make nine appearances.

Barker has impressed and played an integral part in helping Rangers win their last three games to move out of the relegation zone.

Mason said: “Charley has done well and especially over the last few weeks he has been very good. We play a narrow formation where he has been in the middle of a three, so we have gone with a 4-1-3-2.

“He has sat in the middle of the three and he’s been very effective. I think he was finding his feet in the first two or three games and it was hard for him to get involved and we were short on players, so we were playing him out on the right.

“Even then he did well and what he needed to do, but it didn’t suit his attributes and his strengths are getting on the ball, finding people and if he can, driving at the back four, which he has done very well over the last few games.”

It has been a frustrating campaign for Barker with the talented midfielder suffering a pars stress fracture in his lower back in September.

After training with the first-team last season under Kevin Nolan, the injury halted the progression of the local youngster.

But after returning towards the end of 2016, Barker has again gone from strength to strength and caught the eye at Brisbane Road.

A loan spell was then arranged for the teen with Soham Town and Mason sung the praises of the diminutive midfielder.

He added: “We try to play football and we are not the biggest team in the centre of the park, but we have three very good footballers in there with ‘Chaz’ included.

“We want to play to our attributes and if we can get them three on the ball it is to our advantage. We don’t want to put battling balls in there, but if we can play football around teams, like we have recently, then that is the way we will go.

“Charley suits that because he has great feet and his centre of gravity is great. The amount of times he rides a tackle and plays somebody in is very impressive.

“He uses his body well for a young lad because he is not the tallest but gets away with it because of his feet and how good he is on the ball.”

Barker is the latest Orient youngster developing promisingly and the hope will be that it isn’t to the benefit of another club.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Bilic: Wenger’s willingness to continue is based on belief

32 minutes ago George Sessions

Hammers manager admires self-belief of Frenchmen and for sticking to his philosophy during the bad times

Newark fundraise for children in Bangladesh

17:00

Coach Abul Bashar amazed by response of people after youth squad decided to take part in various activities to fundraise

Orient to keep using Conte’s fashionable formation

16:00 George Sessions

37-year-old discusses playing with three central defenders and wing-backs plus protecting O’s younger players

History repeats itself for McCurtains men’s footballers

13:00

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Cottee: I can’t put my finger on what is going wrong for Hammers

12:00 Tony Cottee, West Ham columnist

Another defeat against a team that were below us in the table and this is a slide that we really need to stop and quickly.

O’s youngster Barker impressing at Soham Town Rangers

11:00 George Sessions

Robbie Mason delighted with contribution of the teenager over last few weeks in Ryman North

Gulfer bemoans poor second half

08:30 Ned Keating

Side saw nine-game unbeaten run come to an end

Bilic not focused on avenging Gunners loss, just stopping run!

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions at Rush Green

The Hammers will have Michail Antonio fit for tomorrow’s match and Diafra Sakho could be on the bench

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

O’s youngster Barker impressing at Soham Town Rangers

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now