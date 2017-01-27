Michael Collins extends stay at Leyton Orient

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Michael Collins has signed a contract extension at Leyton Orient to remain with the League Two club until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined O’s on a free transfer on October 28 on a three-month deal, which was set to expire after tomorrow’s match at Mansfield Town.

But Orient have agreed to extend Collins stay at Brisbane Road until the summer and it hands boss Andy Edwards a big boost.

The former Huddersfield Town midfielder has impressed since moving to east London and made 10 starts in all competitions.

Earlier this month it seemed Collins may depart O’s when his contract expires with boss Edwards not too optimistic about being able to extent his current deal.

But the Orient manager has convinced the hierarchy at Brisbane Road to keep the ex-Scunthorpe United captain and revealed on Tuesday a deal was close.

Collins has been a consistent performer over the last three months and his experience will be vital as O’s battle to avoid relegation.

After a difficult January, this is a welcome boost for the east Londoners and exactly the type of news they needed ahead of their trip to Mansfield.

There was one or two alternative options that came up but having been here now for three months and got a feel for the place I am happy to be staying.

Collins, speaking to the club website, said: “As I’ve said previously I have got every faith and every belief in the manager and that is the main reason why I have agreed to stay.

“I fully believe in both Andy and Webby, and they have certainly got the knowhow to get us out of this situation. I love a challenge and there a lot of people on the outside writing us off and pointing a finger at the club but that doesn’t really matter to me. As professionals we have to concentrate on ourselves and I think we have got enough bodies within the group who have that mentally.

“People can write us off but that did not affect my decision, and having sat down with my family to discuss the options that were on the table I decided that right now I want to take on this challenge and help the club pull away from where it is.”