Search

Advanced search

Nicky Hunt offers no excuses after Exeter City thrash Leyton Orient

10:30 04 January 2017

Leyton Orient players show their disappointment at the final whistle at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient players show their disappointment at the final whistle at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Former Bolton Wanderers defender admits O’s don’t want to be looking behind them, but will be for a while

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt hopes Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Exeter City will not be a big setback in the grand scheme of things this season.

The O’s have improved since Andy Edwards was appointed manager on November 23 when they sat above the bottom two only on goal difference.

But they were thrashed by Exeter in their first match of 2017 to kick off the year with a hugely disappointing showing at St James Park.

“Losing a game is never good. As far as a setback – we will try to not let this affect us and you can only look ahead to the next fixture now,” said Hunt.

“We’ll review it this week and hopefully bounce back again at home on Saturday against Barnet.”

Orient were second best to Exeter for most of the League Two match and fell behind with four minutes played when David Wheeler flicked past Alex Cisak after Hunt and Tom Parkes had switched off.

Myles Judd lost Ryan Harley for the Grecians’ second in the 50th minute, before the impressive Ollie Watkins was brought down inside the penalty area by Parkes a quarter of an hour later.

Harley fired the spot-kick past Cisak and a sloppy pass by Nigel Atangana saw Robbie Simpson play in Liam McAlinden, whose scuffed shot beat Orient’s goalkeeper eight minutes from time.

Each goal could have been avoided and Hunt felt everyone had to take a share of the blame, adding: “We were poor all over the field and as a  defensive unit from one to 11.

“It wasn’t just the back four – we weren’t the best – but Exeter had a game-plan and we didn’t adjust to it and they’ve won 4-0.”

Orient let their standards drop to below what is expected from boss Edwards, yet they didn’t make any excuses after the match.

There were plenty of factors which could be highlighted like the fact they had to make the long trip to Exeter just two days after facing Cambridge United at Brisbane Road.

Edwards was also without three players from the New Year’s Eve clash in Teddy Mezague, Sandro Semedo and Sam Dalby and had to play full-back Callum Kennedy higher up the pitch at left midfield.

Hunt, 33, said: “At this level you have to be fit and we are a fit group, so there are no excuses for one team working harder than the other.

“We pride ourselves on our fitness and I can assure everyone that the performance in the second half will never happen again.”

The good news for Orient after the match was results elsewhere largely went their way and so they remain in 20th place and four points above the relegation spots.

It is a nice cushion to have, yet Hunt said: “We are a team that doesn’t want to be looking behind us, but at the minute we find ourselves doing that.

“To be honest I think we will continue to do that for a couple of weeks. I’m a realist and know we are not going to shoot up the league after one game, so we have a lot of hard work to do and we’ll do that.”

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Callum Kennedy Tom Parkes Nigel Atangana Andy Edwards Sandro Semedo Nicky Hunt Exeter City Exeter

Latest East London Sports News

Hunt offers no excuses after Exeter thrashing

50 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient players show their disappointment at the final whistle at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Bolton Wanderers defender admits O’s don’t want to be looking behind them, but will be for a while

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist says that something must be done to help refs after Mike Dean horror show

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

Yesterday, 17:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Referee Mike Dean takes the spotlight amid the stars at the London Stadium

Gazi pleased to get squad together again

Yesterday, 16:30 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Sporting Bengal)

MK Dons coach Arosh Ali is putting a training session on tonight for the Mile End Stadium club ahead of hosting Waltham Forest on Saturday

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Yesterday, 13:00
Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 4-0 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park in League Two

Benedicic and Doherty depart Brisbane Road

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

League Two club confirm two young players signed in 2016 have moved on

Edwards unhappy with O’s defending and performance

Yesterday, 08:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Grecians scored three second-half goals to hand Brisbane Road outfit a thrashing at St James Park

Gallant 10-man West Ham can’t hold Manchester United

Mon, 19:20 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

The Hammers had to play for the majority of the game with 10-men and it proved to be too big a task against United

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards unhappy with O’s defending and performance

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Losing start to 2017 for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Benedicic and Doherty depart Brisbane Road

Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now