Search

Advanced search

Richard Thomas departs Leyton Orient’s academy

15:54 27 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Brisbane Road club announced shock departure of man who has developed several talented youngsters over the last six years

Leyton Orient have confirmed the departure of academy manager Richard Thomas following six years at Brisbane Road.

The news comes as a surprise and is a massive blow for the O’s and especially their successful youth set-up.

Thomas has played a huge role in nurturing various talented players who have progressed through the academy at E10 in recent times with several making the step up this season.

Under his guidance, the Orient youth team reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup and won the South East Youth Alliance title before Christmas.

The O’s excellent run in the FA Youth Cup highlighted the fantastic work taking place at Brisbane Road.

Several first and second-year scholars have made the step up from the academy into Orient’s first-team during the current campaign.

The likes of Myles Judd, Josh Koroma, Sam Dalby have played numerous times and impressed despite constant managerial changes.

Meanwhile Charlie Grainger, Sam Sargeant, Aron Pollock, Sandro Semedo, Freddy Moncur and Victor Adeboyejo have progressed through Orient’s youth set-up under Thomas’ tenure too.

Several other youngsters can be expected to make their mark on O’s senior team in the coming years and they will all have been developed by the now departing academy boss.

“I would like to thank all the players, parents and staff for everything they gave to the academy during my time here and their contribution to making it what it has become,” Thomas told the club website.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as being at the club has been a huge part of my life.”

Thomas can look back on his time at Orient as a huge success and leaves Brisbane Road with the academy in a much better shape compared to when he started.

No announcement has been made by Orient regarding his replacement or where he is going, but Thomas is set to join Notts County where Kevin Nolan has just taken over as manager.

When Nolan joined O’s as player-manager in January 2016, he immediately struck up a close bond with Andy Edwards and Thomas at Brisbane Road.

The trio had big plans regarding Orient’s youth and it looks likely Thomas will now link up with the former West Ham United captain at Meadow Lane.

Keywords: Aron Pollock Myles Judd Sandro Semedo Josh Koroma Charlie Grainger Freddy Moncur

Latest East London Sports News

Cooper: London Raiders want Invicta revenge

22 minutes ago Lee Power
Jack Cooper lets fly for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Defenceman hoping to down Dynamos in quick return

Thomas departs Orient

15:54 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Brisbane Road club announced shock departure of man who has developed several talented youngsters over the last six years

Gazi wants result at Lodge

15:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal score one of their goals against Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

The east Londoners started campaign with five wins from opening 12 games in all competitions and are now eyeing a strong finish to the season

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brisbane Road club face former loanee Shaq Coulthirst this weekend and Edwards explains how he was never set for an Orient return

Whitechapel group tackle Marrakech half marathon

11:49 Emdad Rahman
A group from Whitechapel are running the Marrakech half marathon for Muslim Charity (pic Emdad Rahman)

Runners raising funds for Muslim Charity work

UEL women serve up Oxford scalp

10:00 Sam Few
UEL women's volleyball squad enjoyed a straight-sets win over Oxford (pic Cristian Cojocariu)

UEL 3 Oxford 0

UEL pip UCL to basketball points

08:00 Lewis McKean
UEL held off UCL in a tight contest (pic Cristian Cojocariu)

UEL 68 UCL 64

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s free weekend; Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge on the road

07:12
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now