Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient look set to be without Jay Simpson at Exeter City today after the forward asked the club for a transfer at the end of 2016.

The 27-year-old wasn’t involved in the squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cambridge United at Brisbane Road.

O’s boss Andy Edwards confirmed after the match that Simpson is seeking a move away from the east Londoners this month.

It is understood Simpson hasn’t travelled to Exeter and Orient are sweating on the fitness of Sam Dalby too.

The talented teenager was forced off early in the second half on New Years Eve with an ankle problem.

Edwards revealed the 17-year-old was struggling with that type of injury before and knows it has to be managed.

“Sam has had an ankle injury and it seemed a reoccurrence of that. We assess him in training and we do need to keep an eye on it,” said the O’s manager.

“We need to make sure we look after him, but he has good people around so I’m sure that will be the case.”

After the draw with Cambridge, Edwards confirmed Callum Kennedy is fit to start at St James Park if needed.

With Teddy Mezague limped off last weekend, the former AFC Wimbledon left-back may be required against Exeter.

Edwards added: “We thought Callum was just going to have a training session on Saturday, but he felt better than we thought he might.

“We put him on the bench knowing if we needed him he could come on so he’s fit to start if we need him on Monday.”

Orient definitely won’t have Liam Kelly for their first match of 2017, but Edwards provided a positive update on the midfielder.

Prior to tearing his hamstring, O’s vice-captain had made a big impact at Brisbane Road following his summer switch from Oldham Athletic.

“I’m not sure what the schedule was with Liam, but Peter Webb the physio has done a great job,” said Edwards.

“Liam is a very good professional and is trying to chip away at the days so we’re hoping he will be back in four to five weeks.”

Ollie Palmer will be pushing for a start after his goal against Cambridge and Edwards is expected to make changes at Exeter.

The O’s will likely come up against a few familiar faces later today in Lloyd James, Jake Taylor and Robbie Simpson.