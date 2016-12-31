Search

Advanced search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Cambridge United

08:00 31 December 2016

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

17-year-old Sam Dalby could retain starting position for visit of the U’s

Sam Dalby could well retain his starting place in the Leyton Orient team for the visit of Cambridge United this afternoon (1pm kick-off).

The 17-year-old marked his full debut for the O’s with a goal after just four minutes of the Crawley Town match.

Dalby was replaced in the 59th minute having struggled with an ankle injury in the lead up to the fixture.

Yet Andy Edwards will be hoping the talented forward is fit and ready to face the in-form U’s later today.

Cambridge come into the contest following five successive wins in League Two, which has seen them move up to seventh.

Orient will definitely be without Liam Kelly who continues to recover from a torn hamstring suffered in October.

Harry Cornick remains back at parent club AFC Bournemouth after having surgery on a troublesome groin issue recently.

Callum Kennedy missed the Boxing Day clash with Crawley through injury, though could be available to face Cambridge.

Kennedy came off at Wycombe Wanderers on a stretcher, yet the groin problem wasn’t as bad as first feared.

If the former AFC Wimbledon man isn’t fit enough to start, Nicky Hunt is likely to continue at left-back with Myles Judd at right-back.

Related articles

Keywords: Liam Kelly Harry Cornick Callum Kennedy Andy Edwards Nicky Hunt Cambridge Crawley Town

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham slip to narrow defeat at champions Leicester City

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Dave Evans at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City's Robert Huth (floor) and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers had their chances but their excellent run of winning form came to an end at the King Power Stadium

Orient boss hails spirit of team after draw

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road manager reveals Jay Simpson wasn’t involved in squad because he has asked to leave the club

Palmer strikes late on for O’s to give Edwards another point

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Cambridge United 1

Sharks bite London Lions

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Zaire Taylor goes on the attack for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 77

Arise Sir Mo Farah!

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

Newham & Essex Beagles athlete knighted in New Year’s Day Honours list

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Cambridge United

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

17-year-old Sam Dalby could retain starting position for visit of the U’s

Collins: Points are the priority

Friday, December 30, 2016 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Oxford United midfielder looks ahead to New Years Eve clash with Cambridge United and discusses life under Andy Edwards

O’s manager aims to keep momentum

Friday, December 30, 2016 George Sessions
Paul McCallum celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Crawley Town with Sam Dalby (left) and Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cambridge United visit Brisbane Road before east Londoners have a long trip to Exeter City on January 2

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient ‘have a talent’ in teen Dalby says Collins

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss happy with squad

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb at the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alexander backs Orient to enjoy 2017 a lot more

Paul McCallum celebrates after putting Leyton Orient three goals ahead against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s Moore returns for Dover in draw with Stones

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now