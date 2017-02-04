Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

09:30 04 February 2017

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum anguishes in pain after going down injured at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Danny Webb will be without top goalscorer Paul McCallum for his first match as manager

Leyton Orient will be without top goalscorer Paul McCallum for the visit of Carlisle United, but the forward will return at some point this month.

The former West Ham United striker suffered an injury towards the end of the O’s 2-0 League Two defeat at Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Initially the worst was feared with McCallum leaving the pitch on a stretcher having appeared to suffer anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

But scans this week revealed it will only keep the Orient forward out for a couple of weeks rather than months.

It means Rowan Liburd, a January transfer deadline day loan signing, is set to make his full O’s debut up front.

The Stevenage forward, formerly of Reading and Billericay Town, will be eager to impress the home supporters.

Jordan Green, who also joined on January 31 on loan from AFC Bournemouth, is another player set to make his debut.

The clash with the Cumbrians will be Danny Webb’s first in charge of O’s after being appointed manager on Sunday.

Carlisle enter the match without a win in 2017, but still third in the table after a run of three consecutive 1-1 draws.

Orient have lost every game they’ve played since the turn of the year and therefore sit 23rd in the standings.

The O’s know only a positive result would give them a chance of getting out of the relegation zone this afternoon.

Webb will be determined to start his managerial career strongly, but will be without Aron Pollock (groin) and Jens Janse (heel).

Captain Robbie Weir remains a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury at Exeter City on January 2.

But vice-skipper Liam Kelly is close to fitness, although this match against Carlisle is set to come too quick for him to be involved.

