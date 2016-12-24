Search

Advanced search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

08:00 26 December 2016

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Callum Kennedy gives Andy Edwards a boost ahead of 1pm kick-off

Callum Kennedy and Michael Collins are set to be fit for Leyton Orient to face Crawley Town today (Monday) at Brisbane Road.

Kennedy started the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on December 17, though left the pitch on a stretcher.

The former AFC Wimbledon defender suffered a groin problem, but the club released a statement on Friday confirming his injury “is not as bad as first feared.”

And it is expected Kennedy will line-up against the Red Devils this afternoon and Collins is pushing for a start too.

Orient’s number seven missed the loss at Adams Park after injuring himself while stepping off the team bus.

Collins is hoping to be involved against Crawley and could be included from the off after Robbie Weir and Nigel Atangana struggled at Wycombe.

Andy Edwards may also have Ollie Palmer available after the forward was absent with a dead leg at the Chairboys.

The O’s boss will have to decide whether to keep faith with Paul McCallum and Jay Simpson up top or mix it up again.

Orient have struggled to score goals all season and it is a problem Edwards will hope to solve sooner rather than later.

A victory for the east Londoners later this afternoon would give everybody at the Brisbane Road club a boost.

Edwards’ team are currently out of the bottom two on goal difference and know a defeat could see them drop back into the relegation zone.

But a win could see them rise from 21st up to 18th ahead of hosting Cambridge United on New Years Eve.

Related articles

Keywords: Callum Kennedy Nigel Atangana Ollie Palmer Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Paul McCallum Crawley Town

Latest East London Sports News

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Yesterday, 17:21 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Colchester United ace produced stunning performance to help O’s beat Crawley Town in a Boxing Day cracker

West Ham dish out a Boxing Day mauling

Yesterday, 16:59 Dave Evans at the Liberty Stadium
West Ham United's Andre Ayew celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

The Hammers slayed the Swans in convincing style at the Liberty

McCallum brace earns Orient vital victory

Yesterday, 15:11 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Paul McCallum celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Crawley Town 2

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

Yesterday, 08:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Callum Kennedy gives Andy Edwards a boost ahead of 1pm kick-off

Merry Christmas!

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two of Alexander’s old clubs will do battle at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day in what is an important fixture for both teams

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Local youngsters earn England selections

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Basketball bosses name squads after training camp

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCallum brace earns Orient vital victory

Paul McCallum celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now