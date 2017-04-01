Team News: Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins looks to win the ball back against Grimsby Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Omer Riza takes charge of O’s for the first time this afternoon

Leyton Orient will have Michael Collins back for their League Two fixture with Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

The O’s missed the experienced midfielder last weekend at Crawley Town due to an ankle injury.

Liam Kelly battled well at Broadfield Stadium, but received little support from Nigel Atangana.

Therefore the return of Collins is a big boost for new Orient boss Omer Riza, who takes charge for the first time today.

Danny Webb’s resignation as manager was confirmed on Thursday and the ex-West Ham United striker has taken over.

Riza will have Tom Parkes fit after he was forced off at Crawley with illness and he will partner Nicky Hunt at the back.

Goalkeeper Alex Cisak remains a doubt due to a groin injury, so Sam Sargeant will deputise and look to impress.

Paul McCallum continues to sit on the sidelines with a dislocated fibula, but he is making good progress and looks set to return this month.

Sammy Moore (knee) and Yvan Erichot (groin) remain absent while Robbie Weir is still recovering following anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Despite not receiving their wages for March, the Orient players are understood to be prepared to play today’s match.