Search

Advanced search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 April 2017

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins looks to win the ball back against Grimsby Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins looks to win the ball back against Grimsby Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Omer Riza takes charge of O’s for the first time this afternoon

Leyton Orient will have Michael Collins back for their League Two fixture with Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

The O’s missed the experienced midfielder last weekend at Crawley Town due to an ankle injury.

Liam Kelly battled well at Broadfield Stadium, but received little support from Nigel Atangana.

Therefore the return of Collins is a big boost for new Orient boss Omer Riza, who takes charge for the first time today.

Danny Webb’s resignation as manager was confirmed on Thursday and the ex-West Ham United striker has taken over.

Riza will have Tom Parkes fit after he was forced off at Crawley with illness and he will partner Nicky Hunt at the back.

Goalkeeper Alex Cisak remains a doubt due to a groin injury, so Sam Sargeant will deputise and look to impress.

Paul McCallum continues to sit on the sidelines with a dislocated fibula, but he is making good progress and looks set to return this month.

Sammy Moore (knee) and Yvan Erichot (groin) remain absent while Robbie Weir is still recovering following anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Despite not receiving their wages for March, the Orient players are understood to be prepared to play today’s match.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Sammy Moore Nicky Hunt Sam Sargeant Danny Webb Liam Kelly Tom Parkes Nigel Atangana Yvan Erichot Paul McCallum Crawley Town

Latest East London Sports News

Essex try to draw positives as Durham dig in

55 minutes ago Martin Smith at Chelmsford

Durham MCCU (187 & 124-2) drew with Essex (333 & 356-5 dec)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

17:00

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two on Saturday

Gazi delighted with Bengal’s comeback at Barkingside

15:30 George Sessions

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side’s Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

Liburd: Red card was crucial

13:00 George Sessions

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Slow start costs East London

12:00

East London 22 Harlow 32

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

10:00

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Bengal end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten league run

08:33 George Sessions

Two east London clubs produced a four-goal thriller at Cricklefield Stadium with Imrul Gazi’s team coming out on top

London Lions lose as Cheshire Phoenix rise

07:25 Phil Groves

Cheshire Phoenix 111 London Lions 94

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

31 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

Riza’s Orient suffer record-equalling defeat at home

Liburd: Red card was crucial

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now