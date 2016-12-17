Search

Teams News: Wycombe Wanderers vs Leyton Orient

10:00 17 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s boss has a couple of decisions to make over starting XI at Adams Park

Andy Edwards has some big decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient’s clash at Wycombe Wanderers today (Saturday) in League Two.

The O’s travel to Adams Park looking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Accrington Stanley.

Paul McCallum was introduced in the 58th minute on Saturday and had a big impact in the victory.

Edwards now has to decide whether that cameo appearance is enough to earn him a start against Wanderers this afternoon.

Teddy Mezague was another to enter the fray at Brisbane Road when Myles Judd was forced off with a hamstring issue.

And although the new recruit looked fairly comfortable, it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start at Wycombe.

Judd, who didn’t play for O’s academy at Leicester City in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday, should feature for Orient later today.

Gavin Massey is likely to be in front of the 17-year-old right-back and hopes they can get a positive result in Buckinghamshire.

The former Colchester United winger was delighted to claim all three points at home last weekend.

And now the 24-year-old is urging the east Londoners to back it up with another strong showing at Wycombe.

“Getting a win at Brisbane Road makes a massive difference because when we go into our next home game, in the back of our mind now we are not thinking we haven’t won here for a while,” said Massey.

“Hopefully teams will see we have won here and they won’t think we are going to be pushovers. It is good for everyone and gives us confidence the next time we step out onto the pitch.

“We can build on this. Like I’ve said the football isn’t going to be the prettiest at times, but everybody that supports the club only wants to see us win with a bit of passion right now and that’s what we’re going to be looking to do.”

Orient won 2-0 at Adams Park in January with Jay Simpson on target in what was Kevin Nolan’s first in charge, though he left the club this summer.

