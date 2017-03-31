The East London Football Podcast: Another manager for Leyton Orient; West Ham return for Defoe?; big double Dagenham & Redbridge

Omer Riza (centre, left) has been appointed Leyton Orient manager until the end of the season (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Beleaguered Leyton Orient will have another new manager in their dugout when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Brisbane Road this weekend, following Danny Webb’s resignation in midweek.

Webb stepped down after two wins in 12 matches since moving into the role on January 29 and Omer Riza has now been handed control of first-team affairs at League Two’s bottom club and will be their fifth boss of this turbulent campaign.

O’s are seven points adrift of safety with seven matches remaining and on a four-game losing streak, looking to avoid equalling an unwanted record of eight successive home defeats, set earlier this season.

Neighbours West Ham have lost their last three matches, meanwhile, and return to Premier League action after the international break with a tricky trip to Hull City.

They will travel to the KCOM Stadium without injured Michail Antonio, but have had some good news regarding Diafra Sakho, having also been linked with a possible move for former striker Jermain Defoe, who was on target for England in their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at the weekend.

Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, are set for a season-defining week in the National League as they face two big games in the space of three days.

Having edged past lowly York City thanks to Frankie Raymond’s late winner, on Scott Doe’s 300th appearance for the club, John Still’s men host Eastleigh this weekend, before visiting leaders Lincoln City, who captured the hearts of the nation with their stunning run to the FA Cup quarter-finals under the guidance of brothers Danny and Nicky Cowley.

Correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating share their thoughts in our latest podcast presented by Archant’s digital specialist project manager Matt Withers.