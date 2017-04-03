Search

Advanced search

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth more than happy to help Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 April 2017

Leyton Orient fans, players and staff members take part in a minute's applause for O's supporter Frankie Bish alongside Wycombe Wanderers players and staff members (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient fans, players and staff members take part in a minute's applause for O's supporter Frankie Bish alongside Wycombe Wanderers players and staff members (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Chairboys boss donated towards Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust Regeneration Fund after Saturday’s match at Brisbane Road

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth revealed he knows exactly what Leyton Orient fans are going through and therefore was more than happy to play his part in helping the struggling League Two club.

The Chairboys handed the O’s another defeat on Saturday as Matt Bloomfield and Myles Weston struck in the first half.

But Wycombe’s travelling support showed solidarity with Orient by joining in with the home fans as they chanted for chairman Francesco Becchetti to leave.

And the Chairboys boss then made a contribution towards LOFT’s Regeneration Fund at the full time whistle.

“I have got a personal friend who is a Leyton Orient fan, so the donation was for him and I know what he has been through,” said Ainsworth.

“He referees our Sunday League, so he is a top man and he cares passionately about the club.

“I can’t comment on what happens behind the scenes because you have to respect the chairman of every club and what people do, but just keeping football great in this country is what I am all about.

“Leyton Orient is a huge club with a lot of history. I have played a lot of games at Brisbane Road and we are all in this together.

“Three points has gone our way, but I will have a beer with Omer (Riza) after because we are all in football together right from the top to the bottom.”

Wycombe fans showed their class at Brisbane Road as they took part in the minute’s applause for O’s supporter Frankie Bish in the 50th minute, who passed away on Thursday.

All of the Chairboys coaching staff joined in too and Ainsworth praised both sets of supporters after the match at Brisbane Road.

He added: “Football fans make football in this country and that is why we are the only country with 92 league clubs.

“We are all passionate and no other country can touch us with the depth we have and it is fans like Wycombe and Leyton Orient who make that possible, so I am proud to be an English Football League manager.”

Related articles

Keywords: Francesco Becchetti

Latest East London Sports News

Essex try to draw positives as Durham dig in

53 minutes ago Martin Smith at Chelmsford

Durham MCCU (187 & 124-2) drew with Essex (333 & 356-5 dec)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

17:00

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two on Saturday

Gazi delighted with Bengal’s comeback at Barkingside

15:30 George Sessions

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side’s Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

Liburd: Red card was crucial

13:00 George Sessions

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Slow start costs East London

12:00

East London 22 Harlow 32

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

10:00

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Bengal end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten league run

08:33 George Sessions

Two east London clubs produced a four-goal thriller at Cricklefield Stadium with Imrul Gazi’s team coming out on top

London Lions lose as Cheshire Phoenix rise

07:25 Phil Groves

Cheshire Phoenix 111 London Lions 94

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

29 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

Riza’s Orient suffer record-equalling defeat at home

Liburd: Red card was crucial

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now