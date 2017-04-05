Search

Advanced search

Newark Youth fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 17:00 05 April 2017

Youngsters from Newark Youth FC have partnered with local adults to fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh (pic: Emdad Rahman).

Youngsters from Newark Youth FC have partnered with local adults to fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh (pic: Emdad Rahman).

Archant

Coach Abul Bashar amazed by response of people after youth squad decided to take part in various activities to fundraise

Youngsters from Newark Youth FC have partnered with local adults to fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh.

The football youth have taken part in various activities to fundraise and raise awareness of how young people who are of the same age as them live in a developing country.

One of the aims is to teach young children how to give and raise charity and friends and family have been approached to raise sponsorship money.

More importantly, team members have independently raised funds by giving up sweets, drinks and even fasting for a week.

Many have helped with the housework, washing, hoovering and cooking and used the money saves and raise to boost their efforts.

Newark Youth coach Abul Bashar said: “This has been a very interesting and educational experience for us all.

“The youngsters have gained an insight into the lives of young people like themselves who live very different lives and it has helped develop an appreciation of the opportunities that they have living in a city like London. The response has been fantastic.”

Keywords: Bangladesh London

Latest East London Sports News

Bilic: Wenger’s willingness to continue is based on belief

32 minutes ago George Sessions

Hammers manager admires self-belief of Frenchmen and for sticking to his philosophy during the bad times

Newark fundraise for children in Bangladesh

17:00

Coach Abul Bashar amazed by response of people after youth squad decided to take part in various activities to fundraise

Orient to keep using Conte’s fashionable formation

16:00 George Sessions

37-year-old discusses playing with three central defenders and wing-backs plus protecting O’s younger players

History repeats itself for McCurtains men’s footballers

13:00

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Cottee: I can’t put my finger on what is going wrong for Hammers

12:00 Tony Cottee, West Ham columnist

Another defeat against a team that were below us in the table and this is a slide that we really need to stop and quickly.

O’s youngster Barker impressing at Soham Town Rangers

11:00 George Sessions

Robbie Mason delighted with contribution of the teenager over last few weeks in Ryman North

Gulfer bemoans poor second half

08:30 Ned Keating

Side saw nine-game unbeaten run come to an end

Bilic not focused on avenging Gunners loss, just stopping run!

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions at Rush Green

The Hammers will have Michail Antonio fit for tomorrow’s match and Diafra Sakho could be on the bench

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

O’s youngster Barker impressing at Soham Town Rangers

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now