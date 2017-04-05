Newark Youth fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh

Youngsters from Newark Youth FC have partnered with local adults to fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh (pic: Emdad Rahman). Archant

Coach Abul Bashar amazed by response of people after youth squad decided to take part in various activities to fundraise

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters from Newark Youth FC have partnered with local adults to fundraise for children affected by poverty in Bangladesh.

The football youth have taken part in various activities to fundraise and raise awareness of how young people who are of the same age as them live in a developing country.

One of the aims is to teach young children how to give and raise charity and friends and family have been approached to raise sponsorship money.

More importantly, team members have independently raised funds by giving up sweets, drinks and even fasting for a week.

Many have helped with the housework, washing, hoovering and cooking and used the money saves and raise to boost their efforts.

Newark Youth coach Abul Bashar said: “This has been a very interesting and educational experience for us all.

“The youngsters have gained an insight into the lives of young people like themselves who live very different lives and it has helped develop an appreciation of the opportunities that they have living in a city like London. The response has been fantastic.”