Shahid treble steers Stepney to success

Stepney FC have a new shirt sponsor in Tommy's UK Archant

Leaders made to work hard by Tigers

Mustafa Shahid scored the perfect hat-trick as Stepney FC made hard work of beating Robin Hood Tigers to start 2017 at the top of the Inner London Winter Football League.

Muj Rahman’s men went a goal down before a right-footed equaliser from Shahid levelled matters, but Stepney went behind again before evergreen striker and captain Mufi Uddin levelled it up once more at the interval.

Rahman’s half-time team talk spurred Stepney into gear after the restart and three second-half goals saw the Reds ease to victory.

Skipper Uddin scored a second to cement his place at the top of the scoring chart and put Stepney in front for the very first time in the match.

And 18-year-old Majid Choudhury produced the moment of the match, beating six players as he raced down the wing, before pulling the ball back from the touch line for Shahid to curl in a left-footed shot for his second and Stepney’s fourth.

Choudhury’s pinpoint cross in injury time left Shahid to head home the fifth and complete his treble and the youngster was voted man of the match.

Manager Rahman said: “A team chasing honours can ill afford our first-half performance but all credit to the team for the turnaround.

“They are seasoned campaigners and still have that drive and desire. I’m really proud at how we turned things over.”

Rahman and chairman Emdad Rahman MBE presented a specially framed club shirt to Tommy’s UK – the club’s shirt sponsors – after the match.

Managing Director Abu Shahid said: “We are delighted at how Stepney FC are doing and are proud to be associated with this great club.

“We feel privileged that the club chairman and manager have actually visited us at our Roman Road store to present this special gift. It will take pride of place on our wall.”