Search

Advanced search

Shahid treble steers Stepney to success

08:14 10 January 2017

Stepney FC have a new shirt sponsor in Tommy's UK

Stepney FC have a new shirt sponsor in Tommy's UK

Archant

Leaders made to work hard by Tigers

Mustafa Shahid scored the perfect hat-trick as Stepney FC made hard work of beating Robin Hood Tigers to start 2017 at the top of the Inner London Winter Football League.

Muj Rahman’s men went a goal down before a right-footed equaliser from Shahid levelled matters, but Stepney went behind again before evergreen striker and captain Mufi Uddin levelled it up once more at the interval.

Rahman’s half-time team talk spurred Stepney into gear after the restart and three second-half goals saw the Reds ease to victory.

Skipper Uddin scored a second to cement his place at the top of the scoring chart and put Stepney in front for the very first time in the match.

And 18-year-old Majid Choudhury produced the moment of the match, beating six players as he raced down the wing, before pulling the ball back from the touch line for Shahid to curl in a left-footed shot for his second and Stepney’s fourth.

Choudhury’s pinpoint cross in injury time left Shahid to head home the fifth and complete his treble and the youngster was voted man of the match.

Manager Rahman said: “A team chasing honours can ill afford our first-half performance but all credit to the team for the turnaround.

“They are seasoned campaigners and still have that drive and desire. I’m really proud at how we turned things over.”

Rahman and chairman Emdad Rahman MBE presented a specially framed club shirt to Tommy’s UK – the club’s shirt sponsors – after the match.

Managing Director Abu Shahid said: “We are delighted at how Stepney FC are doing and are proud to be associated with this great club.

“We feel privileged that the club chairman and manager have actually visited us at our Roman Road store to present this special gift. It will take pride of place on our wall.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

Latest East London Sports News

Gazi: We could have won by more than five goals!

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 5-0 thrashing on Saturday to move up to 20th in the table

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Hamlets boss Abayomi could see the rain coming

Yesterday, 13:30 George Sessions
A waterlogged local pitch (pic: Essex FA).

Mile End Stadium outfit were aiming to make it back-to-back wins after seeing off Haringey & Waltham with two goals in the final 16 minutes on Saturday

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Yesterday, 12:00
Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Murray excited for Global Games

Yesterday, 11:25 Ned Keating
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets (pic: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Cows lose out in thriller

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

East Londoners took lead three times, but eventually suffered a defeat

Shahid treble steers Stepney to success

Yesterday, 08:14
Stepney FC have a new shirt sponsor in Tommy's UK

Leaders made to work hard by Tigers

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Mon, 19:30 George Sessions
Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Arsenal striker ends his stay at Brisbane Road by agreeing MLS move

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Five-star Sporting Bengal shine

Sporting Bengal players celebrate (pic Tim Edwards)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now