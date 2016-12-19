Search

Stepney FC end year as Inner London League leaders

12:00 19 December 2016

Emdad Rahman

Stepney FC will be top of the Inner London League at Christmas

Stepney FC will be top of the Inner London League at Christmas

Victory over St Katharine’s puts team three points clear at top of table

Stepney FC rounded off a satisfactory year with a 4-2 victory over St Katharine’s to go into the Christmas break as leaders of the Inner London Football League Premier Division.

Shahidur Rahman set Stepney on the way with the opening goal, but his strike was cancelled out by a spectacular headed own goal from assistant player manager Russell Choudhury.

Mustafa Shahid scored to restore the lead for Stepney, before veteran striker Mufi Uddin netted with a pinpoint strike from a tight angle to make it 3-1.

Uddin turned provider as his ball in from the flank found Mustafa Shahid to score at the second attempt, before being replaced by Harun Rashid.

And Stepney manager Muj Rahman was pleased with the win and playing as an emergency keeper, with regular starter Sham Zaman ruled out and reserve Ruku Sultan recovering from a shoulder injury.

He said: “It’s great to be top of the table at Christmas, but unfortunately the league doesn’t finish at the end of the calendar year.

“The boys were excellent throughout and we will use the festive period to recharge and plan for the tough league run-in. There are plenty of competitive games remaining and things are very far from over.

“In my opinion St Katherine’s are in a false position being second from bottom. They battled throughout and never let their heads drop.”

The win means the Tower Hamlets club finish the year three points ahead of Ace and Beaumont, with the latter losing 8-1 to fourth-placed Robin Hood Tigers.

