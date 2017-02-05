Tower Hamlets take points; Sporting Bengal beaten

Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

Tower Hamlets 4 Burnham 1; Sawbridgeworth 3 Sporting Bengal 2

Tower Hamlets claimed a morale-boosting win over Essex Senior League basement boys Burnham at Mile End Stadium, but local rivals Sporting Bengal came up short at Sawbridgeworth.

Hamlets returned to action after suffering a 7-1 home mauling against Hullbridge in the league cup in midweek and were given a boost as Edward Lang opened the scoring five minutes before half time.

Bradley Morgan levelled for the visitors midway through the second half to set up a tense finale, but Zee Sheymz restored the Hamlets lead on 78 minutes.

Play was held up for 40 minutes due to a serious injury suffered by Morgan, who was taken to the Royal London Hospital in nearby Whitechapel by ambulance.

And Hamlets added late goals throguh Samuel Olanipekun and Rahim Adama Bamba to claim the points for Ade Abayomi’s men.

Meanwhile, Sporting Bengal came away empty handed from Crofters End after a game of two halves against the high-flying Robins.

Oscar Mendes opened the scoring for Imrul Gazi’s men as he netted from the penalty spot and the home side then saw Lewis Deamer receive his marching orders to reduce them to 10 men.

David Vaughan doubled Sporting’s lead before the interval, but Gavin Cockman came off the bench in the second half to score twice and get Sawbridgeworth back on level terms.

And Sporting were left with nothing to show for their efforts as Reece Cosson netted a stoppage-time winner for the hosts.

After six league and cup matches without a win, Gazi’s men are due to host Enfield next weekend.