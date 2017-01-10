Tower Hamlets women lose out in thriller to Clapham United

Tower Hamlets women were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller with Clapham United last weekend.

It was a grey day on the Clapham Common with rain lurking, although Cows went into the match positive.

A strong end to 2016 meant spirits were high ahead of the encounter and that showed during the early exchanges.

Hamlets took the lead when Amber Clarke coolly slotted past the home custodian and were in total control.

The visitors were handling the threat of Clapham’s wingers well with Stephanie Hopkins and Harriet Sim in top form.

Unfortunately the hosts equalised before the break after Cows had cleared an effort off the line moments earlier.

Natalie Keating soon put Hamlets back in front at the start of the second half, but Clapham hit back following a free kick.

Cows went back ahead again and continued to attack with Rebecca Smith and Hannah Griffiths proving a threat on the wing.

Another free kick for Clapham saw them draw level for the third time and it left the contest evenly poised.

Hamlets changed formation to three at the back with several numbers in midfield as they searched for a late winner.

But it was Clapham who claimed the points when the ball was deflected past the Cows goalkeeper to give the visitors no reward despite a fine display.

Sim won the player of the match away and Hamlets will aim to bounce back next weekend away to Bromley.

It was also a disappointed day for the reserves who suffered a 4-0 defeat against Hampstead Development. Next up for the Cows second string is a trip to Hackney Wick.