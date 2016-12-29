Vets Cup success for Revive FC

Club wins Bangladesh Football Association event

Revive FC have beaten off stiff competition to become the 2016 champions of the Bangladesh Football Association Vets Cup.

The 10-team competition was played at Stepney Astroturf, where Revive met Smash & Grab in a tight final which ended goalless.

But Revive held their nerve to win a dramatic penalty shoot-out 3-2, with player of the tournament Imdadul Haque hammering home the winning spot-kick.

Revive were impressive throughout and, although not regarded as one of the initial favourites, Jahangir Mannan’s team were earmarked for glory after impressive performances in the first couple of games.

Along with Haque, Dulal Miah was the other star performer as Revive marched to festive glory, with captain Kobir Uddin also instrumental as they went throughout the whole tournament without conceding a single goal.

Manager Mannan said: “We had an excellent defensive backbone and this was the springboard for our success. I’m very proud of my team.”

Man of the tournament Haque added: “I’m really pleased with my personal recognition but even happier that the team was victorious.

“At the end of the day you’re only as good as the team allow you to be and with such great players around me it was easy.”

BFA Vets Cup, group A: E1 Legends, St Albans, Beaumont, East One, Revive.

Group B: IOC, Riverside, Shadwell, Sylhet Smash & Grab.