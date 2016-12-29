Search

Advanced search

Vets Cup success for Revive FC

12:00 29 December 2016

Revive FC celebrate winning the BFA Vets Cup (pic Emdad Rahman)

Revive FC celebrate winning the BFA Vets Cup (pic Emdad Rahman)

Archant

Club wins Bangladesh Football Association event

Revive FC have beaten off stiff competition to become the 2016 champions of the Bangladesh Football Association Vets Cup.

The 10-team competition was played at Stepney Astroturf, where Revive met Smash & Grab in a tight final which ended goalless.

But Revive held their nerve to win a dramatic penalty shoot-out 3-2, with player of the tournament Imdadul Haque hammering home the winning spot-kick.

Revive were impressive throughout and, although not regarded as one of the initial favourites, Jahangir Mannan’s team were earmarked for glory after impressive performances in the first couple of games.

Along with Haque, Dulal Miah was the other star performer as Revive marched to festive glory, with captain Kobir Uddin also instrumental as they went throughout the whole tournament without conceding a single goal.

Manager Mannan said: “We had an excellent defensive backbone and this was the springboard for our success. I’m very proud of my team.”

Man of the tournament Haque added: “I’m really pleased with my personal recognition but even happier that the team was victorious.

“At the end of the day you’re only as good as the team allow you to be and with such great players around me it was easy.”

BFA Vets Cup, group A: E1 Legends, St Albans, Beaumont, East One, Revive.

Group B: IOC, Riverside, Shadwell, Sylhet Smash & Grab.

Latest East London Sports News

Alexander backs Orient to enjoy 2017 a lot more

14:00 George Sessions
Paul McCallum celebrates after putting Leyton Orient three goals ahead against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former O’s striker looks ahead to January 2 fixture between east Londoners and Exeter City

Vets Cup success for Revive FC

12:00
Revive FC celebrate winning the BFA Vets Cup (pic Emdad Rahman)

Club wins Bangladesh Football Association event

O’s Moore returns for Dover in draw with Stones

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Brisbane Road club announced five academy players had linked up with non-league clubs last week and the quintet all played on Boxing Day

Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our Hammers Columnist Tony Cottee looks back over an historic year for his beloved club

Tibbs making his mark on boxing scene

Yesterday, 18:00 Len Whaley
Mark Tibbs with British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (pic Steve Welsh)

East London trainer reflects on career to date

Orient boss happy with squad

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb at the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Academy Director discusses importance of O’s having a structure when they don’t have possession

West Ham’s Ayew reaches his goal but Carroll is the vital cog

Yesterday, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Andre Ayew celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Hammers boss so happy to see Andre scoring for the team

West Ham’s Christmas crackers ready for the champions

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham celebrate their 3rd goal scored by Michail Antonio om

Hammers defender believes they can get a result against Leicester City

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient ‘have a talent’ in teen Dalby says Collins

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss happy with squad

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb at the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s player ratings: First half display earns late present

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy does his best to deal with Wycombe Wanderers attacker Scott Kashket (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now