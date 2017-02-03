Warriors Futsal win regional finals

Warriors Futsal face the camera in Birmingham Archant

Bethnal Green club into FA Futsal Cup for first time

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bethnal Green’s Warriors Futsal Club after into the first round proper of the FA Futsal Cup for the first time in their short history after coming out on top at the regional finals in Birmingham.

After winning the south region in November, the east London club, which was formed in 2014, faced other teams from across the country at the Birmingham Arena.

In their first game they overcame Marty Payne Futsal from Lincolnshire with a comfortable 5-1 win thanks to a hat-trick from Douglas Mattos Da Silva and further goals from Gladson Cardoso De Freitas and Hugo Leonardo Condez.

And Da Silva added another treble in a 6-0 win over Norfolk’s Gy All Stars, with Condez, Cesar Rodrigo Da Silva Dourado and Neto also on target.

Warriors won their final group game againast Bristol University by a 4-1 margin, as Neto netted twice, with Da Silva and Fabricio Novais finding the target, and then beat Norwich Futsal 3-1 in the final with two more goals from Neto and Da Silva’s eighth goal of the competition.

Manager Odirley Fernandes Fraga said: “I congratulate the FA for the excellent organisation of the event in Birmigham and thank the AFA for the opportunity to participate.

“We hope to participate in new events and together with the FA make this sport more and more recognised in the country.”

Head coach Maikel De Quadros added: “Special thanks to all players, fans, supporters and partners. The team will continue to work hard for the next round the FA Futsal Cup.”

Warriors: Anderson Dionizo, Ediel Oliveira, Flavio Santos Tavares, Samuka Pereira, Hugo Leonardo Condez, Fabricio Novais, Douglas Mattos Da Silva, Gladson Cardoso De Freitas, Justino Freza, Pedro Ferreira De Carvalho, Rodrigo Schmidt Teixeira, Cesar Rodrigo Da Silva Dourado, Ederson Tomasoni, Welcom Cardoso De Almeida.