Search

Advanced search

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

15:35 05 January 2017

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

EMPICS Sport

Hammers boss says Italian striker is finished with the club

West Ham United's Jonathan Calleri (left) and Accrington Stanley's Matthew Pearson battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Jonathan Calleri (left) and Accrington Stanley's Matthew Pearson battle for the ball during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

West Ham’s Italian misfit striker Simone Zaza will not play for the club again according to manager Slaven Bilic.

After 11 appearances in claret and blue and starting five of them, without scoring a single goal, the club have finally called time on the prospect of triggering a permanent £20million deal for Zaza.

“When Zaza came to West Ham, we wanted him and he wanted to come,” said manager Slaven Bilic, despite what the Italian’s agent and father had said earlier in the week.

“Maybe his wish was to stay in Italy, but because of his contract with us, we can say that his story with us is over.

West Ham United manager Slaven BilicWest Ham United manager Slaven Bilic

“He is still our player until the moment he goes somewhere, but it is mainly the situation with his contract.”

Zaza had his moments and his display in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace was certainly his best, but he rarely came close to scoring and at the London Stadium, the only goal he did get there was for Juventus against the Hammers in a pre-season friendly.

“Nobody knows why he has failed, those sorts of things happen in football. He is definitely a good player and we had big expectations, but it just wasn’t to be,” said Bilic.

“The story with Zaza at West Ham is over.”

However, when asked about another striker at the club who has failed to hit the net, the West Ham boss told a diffeent story.

Argentinian front man Jonathan Calleri had excelled at Boca Juniors, but his time at West Ham has been less impressive and like Zaza, he has failed to hit the net, although he has had chances.

With Spanish side Las Palmas looking to sign him, Bilic did not close the door on the 23-year-old.

“He is not necessarily gone,” confirmed Bilic. “He has a different sort of contract to Zaza. They ae both on loan for a year, but the terms of Calleri’s deal is different.”

West Ham fans will certainly not mourn the departure of either Zaza or Calleri for that matter, but they still want replacements to brought in with former Hammer Jermain Defoe and Brentford’s Scott Hogan apparently top of the shopping list.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Italy

Latest East London Sports News

Weir ruled out for rest of the season

19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir moves the ball forward against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards will be without midfielder for lengthy period of time after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at Exeter City

Deng excited for Global Games return

18:00
LA Lakers small forward Luol Deng (pic: NBAE/Getty)

Denver Nuggets and Indiand Pacers face off at The O2 Arena on January 12

Bilic: The story with Zaza at West Ham is over

15:35 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Simone Zaza appeals during the game

Hammers boss says Italian striker is finished with the club

New Essex FA chief executive Walshe relishing role

14:00
Brendan Walshe is the new chief executive of the Essex FA (pic essexfa.com)

Latest news from the county football office

O’s Clark on target for East Thurrock against Colchester

14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient loanee Michael Clark scores for East Thurrock during their Essex Senior Cup tie against Colchester United (pic: Mikey Cartwright/www.ponderosapics.photoshelter.com).

Find out what Michael Clark, Sammy Moore, Freddy Moncur, Charlie Grainger plus five current academy players have done over the past week at non-league clubs

West Ham boss is a big fan of Sunderland and Brentford strikers

13:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic looks to Defoe and Hogan to strengthen his squad

Gazi backing Sporting Bengal to cut down Forest!

12:30 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

The east Londoners go into clash at Mile End Stadium full of confidence after three-match unbeaten run

Edwards: Orient know what to expect from Barnet

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss discusses January transfer window and Southend United register interest in Jay Simpson again

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards: Orient know what to expect from Barnet

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s Clark on target for East Thurrock against Colchester

Leyton Orient loanee Michael Clark scores for East Thurrock during their Essex Senior Cup tie against Colchester United (pic: Mikey Cartwright/www.ponderosapics.photoshelter.com).

Benedicic and Doherty depart Brisbane Road

Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now