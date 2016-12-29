Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

Our Hammers Columnist Tony Cottee looks back over an historic year for his beloved club

You have to say that 2016 has been a year unlike all others for the club and it has also been a totally rollercoaster West Ham year.

It has been unique. For the first time since 1904 we have started at a new stadium; we have changed training grounds; we’ve seen players come and go and we have seen Slaven Bilic have a superb first season.

The most memorable moment of the year for me was that final, emotional game at Upton Park against Manchester United – that has to be one of my most memorable moments of all time at the old ground.

We have now moved on to the London Stadium and though there is still work to do there, I think it is positive.

I liken it to moving house. When you get in there, you miss your old house and the new one needs a bit of tinkering, but in the end it is going to be better.

We have had approaches to take us over and I liken that to people knocking on the door of your new house and asking if it is for sale – it is a compliment. I want to see us go forward as a club and though it is not going to happen overnight, I want to see us win trophies and qualify for the Champions League in the next few years.

We are certainly finishing the year well with a fantastic result at Swansea City on Boxing Day, which took us back to the away form of last season.

That made it 10 points out of 12 and things look a lot rosier for us going into the next two games.

The first of those is a trip to one of my old teams in Leicester and I really think we have a chance of getting another three points.

They have beem so inconsistent in the league this season and will also be without Jamie Vardy who is so important to their team.

We should have won there last season only to concede a last-minute goal, but I think we are capable of getting a result there this time.

After that we have a huge clash with Manchester United at home on Monday.

In reality we have only had two big home games this season against Arsenal and Chelsea and I think the atmosphere for this one is going to be the best yet.

Jose Mourinho is starting to get them playing well after a slow start and in Zlatan Ibrahimovic I think they have one of the best strikers in Europe still.

But we have chances to win both, so I am going for a 2-1 victory at Leicester and 1-1 against United.

A happy and prosperous new year to all West Ham fans. COYI!