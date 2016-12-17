Search

Advanced search

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 17 December 2016

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

PA Wire/PA Images

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

West Ham's Patrick Connors, Jason Bull and Tony O'BrienWest Ham's Patrick Connors, Jason Bull and Tony O'Brien

It has been another busy week of sport across our corner of East London and Essex and, in a new feature, we take a look at some of our favourite stories from our editions over the past seven days in The Saturday Six.

A typical week can see our team reporting on anything from athletics, basketball, cricket, darts, football, hockey, ice hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis and volleyball, from West Ham in the Premier League down to under-eights mini rugby in a local park.

But we always like to hear about any kind of sporting stories, so don’t hesitate to get in touch with your news.

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

1. The Barking & Dagenham Post looked at West Ham’s battling 2-2 draw against the odds against free-scoring Liverpool at Anfield, after another wonder goal from Dimitri Payet and some dogged defensive work.

2. The Newham Recorder reported on a hat-trick of National boxing titles for West Ham BC’s Patrick Connors, Tony O’Brien and Michael Cash on a memorable day in Bristol.

3. The Docklands & East London Advertiser heard from Leyton Orient’s Gavin Massey and how he hopes to help them climb further up the table after ending their long wait for a home win against Accrington Stanley.

4. The Ilford Recorder included a special feature on the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughtonians Hockey Club, one year on from his tragic death, where Olympic gold medalists were among the well-wishers at a tree-planting ceremony.

Olympic gold medalists Shona McCallin and Susannah Townsend flank Lisa and Pippa Wilson, with GB men's captain Barry Middleton also in attendance at the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughts (pic Lee Power)Olympic gold medalists Shona McCallin and Susannah Townsend flank Lisa and Pippa Wilson, with GB men's captain Barry Middleton also in attendance at the Tom Wilson Memorial Tournament at Old Loughts (pic Lee Power)

5. Eton Manor coach Jamie Connors tells the Wanstead & Woodford Recorder how he wants his side to end 2016 on a high in their London One North derby meeting with Chingford.

6. The Romford Recorder reports on another tense night at the London Stadium, as West Ham earn a vital Premier League win over Burnley to move away from the relegation zone.

And don’t miss our latest East London Football Podcast, where Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the Hammers, O’s and Daggers.

Related articles

Keywords: Dimitri Payet Ned Keating Premier League Burnley Liverpool Bristol London Essex

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Bengal boss calls for more

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Orient boss left frustrated

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Tue, 18:00
Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now