Search

Advanced search

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 24 December 2016

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

EMPICS Sport

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Naomi McKenzie in action for Barking Abbey (pic Barking Abbey Academy)Naomi McKenzie in action for Barking Abbey (pic Barking Abbey Academy)

It has been another busy week of sport across our corner of East London and Essex in the lead up to Christmas and we take a look at some of our favourite stories from our editions over the past seven days in The Saturday Six.

A typical week can see our team reporting on anything from athletics, basketball, cricket, darts, football, hockey, ice hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis and volleyball, from West Ham in the Premier League down to under-eights mini rugby in a local park.

1. The Barking & Dagenham Post looked at how Barking Abbey’s basketball teams ended the calendar year, with three wins out of four in their final fixtures of 2016.

Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

2. The Newham Recorder reported on how West Ham managed to haul themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table with victory over Hull City, which meant they had taken seven points from a possible nine from their last three matches before Christmas.

3. The East London Advertiser included a feature on how former rivals have become friends at meetings of the London and Essex Ex-Boxers Association, with news about a new book on one of Stepney’s favourite sons, Sammy McCarthy.

4. Ilford boss Allan Fenn discusses his side’s win over Essex Senior League leaders and long-time rivals Barking and how a heart-to-heart meeting with one of his players led to them staying with the club.

5. Eton Manor’s Jamie Connors and James Reyburn, of Wanstead, reflect on their year-ending rugby derby wins in the Wanstead & Woodford Recorder.

Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert)Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert)

6. Sam Langston, elder brother of England international cricketer Beth, talks to the Romford Recorder about how proud the family are with the news of her new ECB central contract.

And don’t miss our latest East London Football Podcast, where Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the Hammers, O’s and Daggers.

Keywords: Ned Keating Premier League Essex Senior League United Kingdom London Essex

Latest East London Sports News

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

35 minutes ago Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two of Alexander’s old clubs will do battle at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day in what is an important fixture for both teams

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

11:30
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Local youngsters earn England selections

09:30
Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Basketball bosses name squads after training camp

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 Lee Power
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Gazi happy with finish to year

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player lets fly against Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club followed up wins over Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports with 2-2 draw against Wadham Lodge

London Lions let lead slip in Leicester

Yesterday, 15:36
Kai Williams takes a shot for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Leicester Riders 99 London Lions 89

Parkes plots strong festive run for Orient

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Defender has stressed the importance of Monday’s League Two fixture with Crawley Town

West Ham striker could be out until March

Yesterday, 11:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Diafra Sakho gets away from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that Diafra Sakho has had an operation on his troublesome back

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Edwards eyes late Christmas present

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now