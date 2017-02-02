Search

Advanced search

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

11:15 02 February 2017

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

EMPICS Sport

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

RATINGS

DARREN RANDOLPH 6

Let down by his defence and absolutely no chance with any of the goals. Must have been a frustrating night for the Irishman.

SAM BYRAM 5

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (left) and West Ham United's Winston Reid (right) during the Premier League match at London Stadium.Manchester City's Leroy Sane (left) and West Ham United's Winston Reid (right) during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Turned inside out by Sane for the second goal and had a tough time all night against quality, pacy widemen. Never stopped working though.

WINSTON REID 6

Overwhelmed at times as City attackers darted all around him and though he never stopped battling and won a few balls, it was still a tough night for the New Zealander.

JOSE FONTE 5

West Ham United's Jose FonteWest Ham United's Jose Fonte

Not the greatest of debuts, in fact it was a baptism of fire. Was given a tough time by Jesus and also gave away the penalty in the second half. Things can only get better for him.

AARON CRESSWELL 5

Having a tough time at the moment. His mistake cost the first goal and then when he was put clean through by Carroll he ballooned his effort over the top. Escaped at least a booking after x-rated challenge on Sterling. Not looking good at either end of the pitch.

PEDRO OBIANG 5

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (left) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (left) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

After rave reviews and that statistic about him being the top tackler in the Premier League, this was an off night for the Spaniard. Lost the ball for one of the goals and his tackling was off. Replaced just after the hour.

MARK NOBLE 5

Found it tough to get into the game as the West Ham central midfield was by-passed. Needs to step things up in his game, or Cheikhou Kouyate could well take his place.

SOFIANE FEGHOULI 4

West Ham United's Andy Carroll (centre) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (right) battle for the ballWest Ham United's Andy Carroll (centre) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (right) battle for the ball

Should not have started after indifferent display at Middlesbrough. He gave the ball away or was muscled off the ball on too many occasions. Not worth his place and may not be good enough for the Premier League.

MANUEL LANZINI 5

An anonymous night for the Argentinian. Saw the ball in the opening quarter, but could not to enough with it and then largely disappeared for the rest of the match.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 7*

West Ham United's Michail AntonioWest Ham United's Michail Antonio

Had the only shot on target for West Ham in the match and though it was a tame one, at least he was having a go. Never stopped running and working, but did not have enough of the ball.

ANDY CARROLL 6

Fabulous ball set up Cresswell for a chance, but there is not much he can do without any service and for much of the game he was not getting the ball.

SUBSTITTUES

EDIMILSON FERNANDES (for Feghouli, 64) 6

Did his best to get into the game, but the match was long since gone and he could not make much of an impression.

ROBERT SNODGRASS (for Obiang, 64) 6

Should have started, but did make an impression when he came on, with a good corner delivery and a free-kick which almost slipped past the wall.

ASHLEY FLETCHER (for Carroll, 79) 6

Got stuck in and looked to play a couple of useful one-twos, but the games was already over when he was introduced.

Keywords: Premier League

Latest East London Sports News

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Abayomi’s squad braced for big Burnham battles

16:00 George Sessions
Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi discusses his advisory role at Kick It Out after a decent week for the Mile End Stadium club

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Orient players and fans can’t stop believing yet!

14:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient winger Sandro Semedo shows his disappointment at the final whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s play seven League Two games in February and now is the time for the squad at Brisbane Road to stand up and be counted

Pickett: Strange preparing for last fight

13:30 Ned Keating
Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

11:15 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

Roach and Happe ensure Histon keep winning

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's young goalkeeper Sam Roach in action for Histon (pic: Mark Hopkin).

Young defender Michael Clark returned to Brisbane Road this week along with fellow loanees Rian McLean, Sam Alderson and Pat Adamson

West Ham suffer another humiliating home defeat to Manchester City

Yesterday, 21:54 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers suffered deja vu as City cruised to a four-midable victory at the London Stadium

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Ulrich move no more!

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Green links up with O’s

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now