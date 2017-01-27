Search

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s free weekend; Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge on the road

07:12 27 January 2017

West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

West Ham’s Andy Carroll defied a whiplash injury to score twice in a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough and help his side gatecrash the Premier League top 10 last weekend.

But Slaven Bilic’s in-form side now face a free weekend, as the FA Cup takes centre stage – and they went out in the third round at home to Manchester City.

It was a Friday night horror show for the Hammers three weeks ago as Pep Guardiola’s men romped to a 5-0 victory and City are back at the London Stadium for a league fixture on Wednesday.

And they could well face a new Hammer in Robert Snodgrass, if his £10million move from Hull City is completed before the end of the transfer window.

League Two Leyton Orient saw their home match with Morecambe fall victim to a frozen Brisbane Road pitch last weekend, as temperatures plummeted, but will hope to see some action at Mansfield Town tomorrow as they continue to battle to avoid relegation.

However, most of the talk this week has surrounded off-field matters, following a statement released by the club which left supporters and other observers somewhat baffled.

Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, travel to Tranmere Rovers in the National League, looking to get their promotion campaign going again after a three-week break, courtesy of a frozen Victoria Road pitch last weekend, which put paid to their fixture with Bromley, and their early FA Trophy exit, which had left them with a free Saturday seven days prior.

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss various related matters in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

