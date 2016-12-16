The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s welcome to Hull; Leyton Orient visit Wycombe; Dagenham & Redbridge want Solihull Moors

West Ham United's Slaven Bilic congratulates Mark Noble on his goal against Burnley (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

West Ham United earned three vital points in midweek against Burnley at the London Stadium and Slaven Bilic’s men will look to double up when they host Hull City on Saturday.

Captain Mark Noble’s goal proved the difference on Wednesday night, after talismen Dimitri Payet and Michail Antonio had netted in a battling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Archant’s Dave Evans witnessed both performances and the four points gained helped the Hammers climb away from the Premier League relegation zone, with Bilic now wanting to put more daylight between his side and the bottom three against the Tigers.

Leyton Orient celebrated only their second home league win of the season against 10-man Accrington Stanley, thanks to Jay Simpson’s second-half strike, and Andy Edwards takes his men to in-form Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

O’s will be hoping to keep their former striker Scott Kashket quiet, after the youngster left Brisbane Road in search of more opportunities and took them with the Chairboys, scoring 10 goals in 11 games to date.

George Sessions considers Orient’s chances of building on that overdue success in E10, while inconsistent Dagenham & Redbridge followed their fine National League win at in-form Dover with an FA Trophy exit at the hands of Ryman Premier Division side Worthing last weekend.

That made it four home defeats in a row for John Still’s men who are set to host Solihull Moors this weekend, having won the earlier meeting between the two sides 5-2 in the Midlands, after an Oliver Hawkins’ hat-trick.

Ned Keating has seen the good and bad of Daggers throughout the campaign and ponders the next chapter in their promotion push in the latest our new regular podcasts, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.