The East London Football Podcast: West Ham’s welcome to Hull; Leyton Orient visit Wycombe; Dagenham & Redbridge want Solihull Moors

10:00 16 December 2016

West Ham United's Slaven Bilic congratulates Mark Noble on his goal against Burnley (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

West Ham United's Slaven Bilic congratulates Mark Noble on his goal against Burnley (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

West Ham United earned three vital points in midweek against Burnley at the London Stadium and Slaven Bilic’s men will look to double up when they host Hull City on Saturday.

Captain Mark Noble’s goal proved the difference on Wednesday night, after talismen Dimitri Payet and Michail Antonio had netted in a battling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Archant’s Dave Evans witnessed both performances and the four points gained helped the Hammers climb away from the Premier League relegation zone, with Bilic now wanting to put more daylight between his side and the bottom three against the Tigers.

Leyton Orient celebrated only their second home league win of the season against 10-man Accrington Stanley, thanks to Jay Simpson’s second-half strike, and Andy Edwards takes his men to in-form Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

O’s will be hoping to keep their former striker Scott Kashket quiet, after the youngster left Brisbane Road in search of more opportunities and took them with the Chairboys, scoring 10 goals in 11 games to date.

George Sessions considers Orient’s chances of building on that overdue success in E10, while inconsistent Dagenham & Redbridge followed their fine National League win at in-form Dover with an FA Trophy exit at the hands of Ryman Premier Division side Worthing last weekend.

That made it four home defeats in a row for John Still’s men who are set to host Solihull Moors this weekend, having won the earlier meeting between the two sides 5-2 in the Midlands, after an Oliver Hawkins’ hat-trick.

Ned Keating has seen the good and bad of Daggers throughout the campaign and ponders the next chapter in their promotion push in the latest our new regular podcasts, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

Latest East London Sports News

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Rahman appointed chairman of Stepney

15:00
Emdad Rahman has been appointed as chairman of Stepney FC (pic: Emdad Rahman)

Rahman takes over role from Balal Ahmed

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

