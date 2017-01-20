The East London Football Podcast: West Ham visit Middlesbrough; Leyton Orient host Morecambe; Dagenham & Redbridge welcome Bromley

West Ham United's Andy Carroll netted a stunning goal against Crystal Palace Archant

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

It’s almost a week on from THAT goal by Andy Carroll, but West Ham are not blaming it for his latest injury.

The big striker netted with a stunning scissor-kick against former boss Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace – described, non-committally as ‘probably the best goal at the London Stadium by one TV commentator – to help secure a 3-0 derby win last weekend.

But boss Slaven Bilic revealed Carroll was now suffering with as whiplash injury at his weekly press conference, although he still expects him to make the long trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Hammers will head up the A1 in good spirits, despite the ongoing Dimitri Payet saga, to face a dogged Boro side and should be looking to bring three more points back to the capital.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, welcome Morecambe to Brisbane Road in a League Two relegation six-pointer.

A battling 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth last weekend was followed by the departures of Jordan Bowery and Alan Dunne in midweek, with more experienced players likely to follow them through the exit door as the club battles for survival.

Dagenham & Redbridge return to National League action after an enforced weekend break to host Bromley at Victoria Road.

What odds on them returning to the Football League at the first attempt this season and seeing their east London neighbours drop into the non-league scene?

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss various related matters in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.