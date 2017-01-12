Search

West Ham boss left 'angry and disappointed' by Payet transfer demand

12:08 12 January 2017

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

PA Archive/PA Images

West Ham have been hit by the news that star man Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club this month

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet as he leaves the pitch, as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho pats him on the backWest Ham United manager Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet as he leaves the pitch, as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho pats him on the back

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has admitted his anger and disappointment after star man Dimitri Payet has asked to leave the club.

The 30-year-old France international midfielder made his demand three days ago and it has clearly shocked the West Ham manager who broke the news at his weekly pre-match press conference.

“Let’s get serious,” he said suddenly. “I have got something to tell you, I have a situation with Dimitri Payet – he wants to leave.”

There were gasps in the press room and you could see the discomfort on the face of the Croatian.

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'

“Of course I feel angry. This team and the staff gave him everything,” he continued.

“I am feeling let down, angry and disappointed. I can understand that players are being tapped up by other clubs, but this club gave him everything.

“Until he changes his attitude he is out of the team and he is not going to train with us.”

Payet was an amazing success at West Ham in his first season at the club. He top scored with 12 goals as well as a host of assists and was the overwhelming choice as the Hammer of the Tear.

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet looks dejected after Manchester United score the first goalWest Ham United's Dimitri Payet looks dejected after Manchester United score the first goal

He then helped France to the final of Euro 2016 on home ground with some virtuoso performances and goals.

This season has not gone quite so well for the mercurial Frenchman though as he suffered an early injury.

But he has still scored three goals, including a stunning one against Middlesbrough at the London Stadium.

“We are not going to sell him,” continued Bilic. “It is not a money issue and I expect him to come back and show commitment to the team, like the team have shown to him.

“I spoke to the chairman and the vice-chairman and it is not about money, that is the reason why we have him a long contract and the reason he signed another one five months after he joined us.”

The other players have been told of the situation with Payet and Bilic’s job now it would seem is to find someone to play instead of the Frenchman.

“We have to fill that hole,” he said. “When he is in top form, it is hard to replace his quality, but we will play someone who has the character and the desire to come into the team.

“Maybe we are going to lose a player, but maybe we are going to have a team.”

Stinging words from the manager, who was clearly hurt by Payet’s decision. It was the Croatian who made it his mission to bring him in from Marseille, he was his top priority.

But now that relationship seems to have gone sour and we may have seen Payet’s last game for the club.

