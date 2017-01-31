Search

West Ham boss vetoed move for Brentford striker

16:00 31 January 2017

Brentford's Scott Hogan (left) is fouled for a penalty by Bristol City's Nathan Baker (right), during their Sky Bet Championship football match, at Griffin Park in London.

Brentford's Scott Hogan (left) is fouled for a penalty by Bristol City's Nathan Baker (right), during their Sky Bet Championship football match, at Griffin Park in London. EMPICS Photo. Picture date: Saturday April 16, 2016. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/Empics

EMPICS Sport

Bees’ striker Scott Hogan looks set to move to Aston Villa after West Ham pull out of deal

Brentford's Scott Hogan and Reading's Paul McShane battle for the ballBrentford's Scott Hogan and Reading's Paul McShane battle for the ball

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has revealed how he vetoed a move for Brentford’s 14-goal striker Scott Hogan this week.

The 24-year-old was expected to move from west London to east London, until the manager decided he did not need him and would save the money until the summer.

He is now set to join Aston Villa in a move that could cost the Championship club up to £15million.

“He is a good player and we watched him in many games, but I feel we have many good strikers now and that is why I didn’t want the move to happen,” said Bilic.

“It is not a question of whether he is good enough, it is a question of what we already have.

“Andy Carroll, Michail Antonio, Ashley Fletcher and Jonathan Calleri, plus we have players like Andre Ayew and Snodgrass who can play as a second striker. So we are good in that department and that is the reason behind my decision.”

