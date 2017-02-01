West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

Search

14:30 01 February 2017

Archant

Our West Ham Columnist says the Payet legacy has been tainted by the manner of his leaving

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet after the Barclays Premier League match at Upton Park, London.West Ham United's Dimitri Payet after the Barclays Premier League match at Upton Park, London.

So Dimitri Payet has left and to be honest it was the only thing to do, economically and for the club’s spirit.

In an ideal world, the co-owners could have made him rot with the under-23s for the next four years, but you would still have to pay his wages, which would be a ridiculous situation.

It is a real shame because he was probably the most talented player we have had since Paolo Di Canio.

But he now goes into the category of players not welcome back and that should never have happened. For whatever reason he did leave, his actions were not dignified and to me showed a lack of respect for the club.

LWest Ham United Unveil New signing Robert Snodgrass at London Stadium on January 27, 2017 in London,LWest Ham United Unveil New signing Robert Snodgrass at London Stadium on January 27, 2017 in London,

He was not a household name when we signed him, but he became one both for West Ham and then for France.

If he had said he wanted to leave in the summer then the fans would not have been happy, but could have accepted it. The way he did it just turned him into a villain to the fans and they will not forget what he did.

On the plus side, we have brought in Robert Snodgrass from Hull City and I am really delighted to see him.

He is an excellent player, has a great left-foot and I think Andy Carroll must now be licking his lips at the prospect of him delivering crosses on to his head.

Jose Fonte with his new shirtJose Fonte with his new shirt

Of course, he is no Payet, nobody is, but he brings something different to the table.

Some have said that £10million was a lot to pay for Snodgrass, but I think in this day and age it is about the going rate for a player.

When you think how much Crystal Palace have paid for a full-back in this window then I think we have done some good business there.

With the excellent Jose Fonte adding to the strength of the squad, I think the club have had a good transfer window and now we can concentrate on moving up the table.

We take on Man City at the London Stadium tonight (Wednesday) and definitely owe them one after that 5-0 FA Cup drubbing.

I expect a different team, a different mentality and a different result from that game and I think we are capable of getting it.

City are a brilliant side and if we don’t play well and they turn it on again, then there is a chance that they could even beat us 5-0 once more.

But I think the bitter memories of that night will be a real spur for the Hammers and I am tipping them to get a 1-1 draw.

Then on Saturday we go to Southampton and it may be a good time to play against the Saints.

I learned from experience that when you get to a cup final then your mind tends to wander towards it.

It may be four weeks away, but that could certainly help us, while Fonte will make a quick return and will want to prove his worth.

I am going for a 2-1 away win. COYI!!

Keywords: Andy Carroll France Southampton

West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

