West Ham crash out of FA Cup with embarrassing thrashing by Man City

22:02 06 January 2017

West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

EMPICS Sport

The Hammers found Manchester City far too good as they were crushed in devastating style

West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit (right) scores an own goal under pressure from Manchester City's Raheem Sterling for their second goal of the gameWest Ham United's Havard Nordtveit (right) scores an own goal under pressure from Manchester City's Raheem Sterling for their second goal of the game

FA Cup Third Round

West Ham United 0 Manchester City 5

West Ham United crashed out of the FA Cup in forlorn fashion thanks to Manchester City’s five-goal fire-storm.

West Ham United's Winston Reid challenges Manchester City's Raheem SterlingWest Ham United's Winston Reid challenges Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

The Hammers had certainly held their own in this third round tie up until the moment when Yaya Touré blasted City ahead with a controversial penalty on 33 minutes.

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) and Manchester City's Gael Clichy battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) and Manchester City's Gael Clichy battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.

But with Havard Nordtveit then unluckily netting an own-goal seconds before David Silva trebled the lead just before the interval, the visitors were home and hosed by half time.

West Ham United's Andy Carroll (centre) during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.West Ham United's Andy Carroll (centre) during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.

And the wheels well and truly came off West Ham’s FA Cup wagon after the restart as Sergio Agüero and then John Stones compounded the misery for the claret and blue fans in the ice-cold crowd of 56,975.

Manchester City's David Silva scores his side's third goal of the gameManchester City's David Silva scores his side's third goal of the game

In the Premier League, City - in fourth-spot - found themselves 20 points and nine places above the Hammers, who made three changes from the side that had cruelly lost at home to the visitor’s neighbours, United, on Monday night.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has a header on goal during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.West Ham United's Michail Antonio has a header on goal during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.

Adrián, Edimilson Fernandes and Andy Carroll came in for substitutes Darren Randolph and Dimitri Payet, while Cheikhou Kouyaté was absent on African Cup of Nations duties with Senegal.

That also meant a start for Sofiane Feghouli, whose match-turning red card against United had been rescinded 24 hours earlier and the industrious Algerian marked his reprieve with some lively runs along with the first shot of the tie, which flew high into the freezing East End night.

Pep Guardiola had made five switches following his side’s unflattering victory over Burnley four days earlier as Agüero, Stones, Silva, Willy Caballero and Pablo Zabaleta earned recalls at the expense of the suspended Fernandinho plus substitutes Claudio Bravo, Aleksandar Kolarov, Jesus Navas and Kelechi Iheanacho.

On seven minutes, the skipping Silva invited Zabalata to let fly from 15 yards but Winston Reid bravely blocked with his ribcage.

And Adrián then reminded everyone that he is still a decent keeper when he defiantly thwarted Silva with his outstretched left ankle, while at the other end, Caballero did not look quite so assured as he scrambled across goal to beat away Michail Antonio’s dipping 18-yarder.

West Ham certainly shaded an opening 25 minutes during which the £47.5million Stones hurriedly launched an uncultured clearance towards the second tier but, as the half-hour mark approached, Raheem Sterling should have broken the deadlock, however Reid produced a splendid saving tackle as the England ace shaped to pick his spot.

The consequent corner found its way to Agüero, whose excellently executed 18-yard volley was tipped over the crossbar by an agile Adrián but, just as the Hammers were undone by a controversial referee’s shout on Monday night, they again found themselves embroiled in more debate.

On 33 minutes, Silva threaded the ball through to the overlapping Zabaleta, who tangled with Ogbonna before kicking the Italian’s heels and tumbling on to the byline. With referee Michael Oliver waving away the the defender’s vociferous protests and pointing to the spot, Touré lashed the consequent penalty between the left post and the groping glove of Adrián to break the deadlock.

The Hammers almost conjured up an instant equaliser when Antonio’s 15-yarder was parried by Caballero but, under pressure from Gaël Clichy, Feghouli could only steer the rebound beyond the far post and with that the tie was destined to be ripped from the Hammers grasp, as City conjured up a destructive double.

Four minutes before the break, Agüero patiently played in the overlapping Bacary Sagna, whose low, right-wing cross into the six-yard box was toe-poked past Adrián by Nordtveit as Sterling desperately tried to make contact.

Within two minutes, City had wrapped up the tie with another rampant right-flank raid that saw Agüero play in Sterling and, with the Hammers defence cut to shreds and Adrián on his backside, Silva was presented with the easiest of tap-ins.

What was left of shell-shocked Slaven Bilić’s half-time team-talk, went out of the window within five minutes of the restart, when Sterling cut back to Touré, whose wayward 20-yarder looked to be heading towards the corner flag before Agüero – on the six-yard line - reacted first to flick the ball past a diving duo of Adrián and Carroll on the line to make it four.

Carroll then retired alongside Manuel Lanzini as Mark Noble and Payet stepped from the bench into the gaping four-goal chasm, while the silky Silva skipped away to be replaced by Nolito for the final half-hour.

The reshuffled Hammers forced a couple of corners for the claret and blue fans remaining in London Stadium, torn between watching the dismantling of their side and dashing through the freezing rain to the safer haven of Stratford station.

But by the time Stones had glanced Agüero’s header past Noble on the far post to make it a five-star finish with seven minutes remaining, there were more people on those platforms than in the Stadium.

HAMMERS: Adrián, Nordtveit, Cresswell, Reid, Ogbonna, Obiang, Fernandes, Feghouli, Antonio (Fletcher 72), Lanzini (Noble 57), Carroll (Payet 57) Unused subs: Randolph, Calleri, Oxford, Quina.

CITY: Caballero, Sagna, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Zabaleta, Touré (Delph 77) Bruyne (Garcia 67), Silva (Nolito 57), Sterling, Agüero. Unused subs: Bravo, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Attendance: 56,975.

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with embarrassing thrashing by Man City

Yesterday, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

The Hammers found Manchester City far too good as they were crushed in devastating style

