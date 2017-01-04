West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

West Ham legend Tony Cottee Archant

Our West Ham columnist says that something must be done to help refs after Mike Dean horror show

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Referee Mike Dean walks away as Manchester United celebrate their second goal Referee Mike Dean walks away as Manchester United celebrate their second goal

Refereeing is one of the toughest jobs in football and we have to help them to do their job better.

There is no doubt in my mind that the decision to send off Sofiane Feghouli on Monday was the wrong one and the dismissal changed the course of the game.

Phil Jones did not help the situation either.

I like him as a player, but when you are injured you don’t do somersaults and back flips and roll over and over, you stay still and his reaction didn’t help.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) questions referee Mike Dean (centre) at half time during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) questions referee Mike Dean (centre) at half time during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

But there is a simple solution and that is a ‘spy in the sky’.

Let’s have an ex-referee like Howard Webb, Graham Poll or Dermot Gallagher in the stand with a bank of TV screens. Then when that type of challenge is made, Mike Dean can just consult the referee in the stands and be given some advice.

I don’t want every single free kick and throw-in referred to someone else, but there is such big money involved and these pictures are seen around the world.

Feghouli’s challenge and United’s second goal, which had three players offside, would have been spotted.

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli with a flying challenge on Manchester United's Phil Jones which earned him a red card West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli with a flying challenge on Manchester United's Phil Jones which earned him a red card

It was such a great shame because West Ham played really well in the match.

Michail Antonio had the big chance and I just feel he should have delayed his shot a little.

I’ve been in that situation as a player a lot of times, so I can have a view on it and if he had waited for a moment or two, he would have had more options.

I’m not criticising the player though as he has been outstanding all season.

Slaven left Andy Carroll out of the starting line-up and though I want to see him out there, it was probably the best decision.

Two games in 48 hours is tough for anyone and we have to look after Andy.

The transfer window is now open and firstly I would like to see us clear out the players who have not worked for us.

Simone Zaza, Gokhan Tore, Jonathan Calleri and a couple of others need to go and I was delighted to hear Slaven say he wants to buy British.

Let’s get Jermain Defoe back and I hear Glen Johnson and Carl Jenkinson are also in line and that is the way we should go.

It is Man City in the FA Cup on Friday and I think we should really go for it and play our strongest team.

City will make wholesale changes and that gives us our chance, so let’s go on a cup run and win it. I’m going for a 2-1 Hammers win.

COYI!