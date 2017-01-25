Search

West Ham’s Cottee: I would have loved to have played with Carroll and Duncan Ferguson

11:10 25 January 2017

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Archant

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee extols the virtues of that man Andy Carroll

I popped down to the training ground last week, mostly to see how Slav and ‘Dicksie’ are getting on, but I also got the chance to talk to Andy Carroll.

He was so happy and feeling confident and he was a real pleasure to have a chat with.

We talked about scoring spectacular goals and I said he will never ever forget that strike against Palace, just as I won’t forget my scissor-kick goal against Nottingham Forest.

We both agreed that there is no better feeling in football than when you turn towards the crowd after scoring the best goal of your career, though I said to Andy that his was better than mine!

On Saturday he continued his scoring run with two good ones against Boro and though I scored a lot of headers in my time, none of them were really like the one he got to put us into the lead.

Slaven has compared Andy to Duncan Ferguson and I think that is spot on. I don’t like the term ‘old-fashioned centre-forward’ but probably Duncan and Andy are the nearest thing to that and both of them can be unplayable.

I would’ve loved to have played with Andy, while I missed out on playing with Duncan at Everton by just three months. I finished on 99 goals for the Toffees and I think I would have got many more had we played together.

I was a little surprised at the attacking in the Boro game on Saturday. I was expecting us to shade it, but I was expecting a tight game and we didn’t get that. Middlesbrough were a little unlucky on the day, hitting the crossbar, but I think we deserved to win it and it was great to see Jonathan Calleri open his account.

He introduced himself to me as well at the training ground and now he has scored a goal, however  fortunate it might have been, he will hopefully score plenty more.

Sometimes you just need a bit of luck. I remember in the 85/86 season, Frank McAvennie had started the season well, but I didn’t score in the first six games and I even went on to the bench.

Then in the seventh game against Sheffield Wednesday I hit a weak volley which went through the keeper’s legs and I then went on to score in the next six games.

We are now in the top 10 and I can see us finishing as high as eighth.

Hopefully, Dimitri Payet will have gone by the end of the window and we have brought a couple in, no more than that. COYI!

