West Ham’s Payet must be sold now so we can sign players who want to play for us

12:30 18 January 2017

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Archant

Our West Ham Columnist has little time for Dimitri Payet after he refused to play

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet looks dejected after Manchester United score the first goalWest Ham United's Dimitri Payet looks dejected after Manchester United score the first goal

First I have to talk about the Dimitri Payet situation and the fact that we have to get rid of him this month.

I can’t say I was too surprised by the news he wanted to leave. I’ve seen in his body language and his mannerisms that he was not happy.

Trying to look at it from his point of view, you can sort of appreciate that he had a great Euros and came back to West Ham with the prospect of playing in Europe and new and better players coming in.

That didn’t happen and so you can see why he might want to leave, but the way he has done it, has been totally out of order.

West Ham United's Andy Carroll scores his sides second goalWest Ham United's Andy Carroll scores his sides second goal

In my day you saw players have a moan at the manager, get fined a couple of weeks wages and get on with it, but these days it’s very different.

I feel for Slaven Bilic because he brought Payet to the club and did so much for him, while the club gave him the biggest contract we have ever given.

So for him to turn round and say he wants to leave and not only that, but refuse to play puts him in an almost untenable position.

I say almost because if he was to publically apologise and commit himself, then you never know, but I think it has gone too far.

David Sullivan says he won’t sell the player, but that sounds like cutting your nose off to spite your face.

Get £30million for the player now and get some players in who want to play for the club. If he stays we will have to keep paying him.

The team certainly rallied round for a great win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

I had a sneaky feeling we would win, but I didn’t expect it to be so emphatic and after a dismal first half, we really stepped things up.

Michail Antonio has been excellent all season and he proved his class again and it was good to see Sofiane Feghouli play well and score. I saw him score in the first match at the London Stadium against Domzale, but he lost his way, so it is great to see him back.

Andy Carroll scored a sensational goal which is going to stick in the mind for a very long time. He will never hit a better shot than that and it reminded me of one I scored against Nottingham Forest in 1987. You can still watch it on YouTube to compare it! It was the best I ever scored for West Ham.

Saturday sees us go to Middlesbrough and we have to be confident of getting another result. Boro are something of a drab team so it will be tight, but I’m going for a sneaky 1-0 win. COYI!

West Ham's Payet must be sold now so we can sign players who want to play for us

