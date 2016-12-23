Search

Advanced search

West Ham striker could be out until March

11:00 23 December 2016

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho gets away from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho gets away from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo

EMPICS Sport

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that Diafra Sakho has had an operation on his troublesome back

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (left) battles for possession of the ball with West Ham United's Diafra Sakho (right) during the Barclays Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.Chelsea's Gary Cahill (left) battles for possession of the ball with West Ham United's Diafra Sakho (right) during the Barclays Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

West Ham have been given an unwelcome Christmas present this week with the news that striker Diafra Sakho could be out until March through injury.

The Senegal international striker, who turns 27 on Christmas Eve, limped off with a thigh injury against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but it is a long-standing injury that has proved the problem.

“Sakho had to have an operation on his back and he is going to be out for at least six to eight weeks,” said manager Slaven Bilic at his press conference ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Swansea.

“He is definitely out of the Africa Cup of Nations. It may be even 10 weeks, so we are talking about maybe March for him to be fit again.

“It is frustrating. He was out at the beginning of the season for a long time and when he came back he played at Spurs and Man United and we saw how much impact he made, so it is a big blow for us.”

West Ham fly to Wales on Christmas Day to prepare for the clash against Swansea City, but they will do so without midfield man Pedro Obiang, who is suspended.

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, London.West Ham United's Diafra Sakho scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, London.

“It is a blow, he is playing good,” said Bilic about the Spaniard.

“He is very important for us to get that balance in the team and those kind of players are like a metronome for a piano, they are setting the rhythm for the team.

“It’s a blow, but in that position we have a few players that can fill it and we expect not to feel it that much in this game.”

Havard Nordtveit or Edimilson Fernandes are the likely candidates to fill the role, though there is also a chance of Cheikhou Kouyate coming out of defence to play in midfield.

After seeing his side take seven points in a week to climb to 13th place, Bilic is looking for that to continue.

“The morale was always good, that is why we got seven points from the last three games,” said Bilic.

West Ham United's Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, London.West Ham United's Diafra Sakho celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, London.

“Of course, the mood is better now, we have climbed the table and I expect us to play with more  confidence than before.

“It is very important to build on what weve done. The performance against Hull was not the best, but we won and it was crucial.

“Now we approach the next couple of games with much more confidence and I expect us to get something from both Swansea and Leicester City.”

Andy Carroll will continue up front and has a superb record against the Swans, scoring five goals against them for West Ham, though he was sent off in one of those fixtures.

But with the Swansea defence looking decidedly dodgy, he will look to take full advantage.

Keywords: Andy Carroll Diafra Sakho Slaven Bilic Senegal Wales Africa Swansea Leicester City Swansea City

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham striker could be out until March

37 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Diafra Sakho gets away from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that Diafra Sakho has had an operation on his troublesome back

Edwards eyes late Christmas present

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers

Win over Crawley Town on Boxing Day would be perfect gift for O’s supporters

The East London Football Podcast: Busy time for Hammers, O’s and Daggers

07:00
West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's goal against Hull City with Dimitri Payet

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Rahman appointed chairman of Stepney

Yesterday, 15:00
Emdad Rahman has been appointed as chairman of Stepney FC (pic: Emdad Rahman)

Rahman takes over role from Balal Ahmed

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

Yesterday, 14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

Yesterday, 12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now