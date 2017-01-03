Search

Advanced search

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

17:30 03 January 2017

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

EMPICS Sport

Referee Mike Dean takes the spotlight amid the stars at the London Stadium

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli with a flying challenge on Manchester United's Phil Jones which earned him a red cardWest Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli with a flying challenge on Manchester United's Phil Jones which earned him a red card

As referee Mike Dean walked out of the London Stadium, escorted by his linesmen, he could reflect upon the fact that amid managers like Jose Mourinho and Slaven Bilic and players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andy Carroll, he had been the most influential person on Monday night.

Perhaps that made him feel good; perhaps he felt that he had stuck to his guns amid all the furore and criticism. Either way, it was not about the match, it was about him and that is just not right.

It is always tough to play against a team like Manchester United. They were on a good run and have the squad to be able to introduce fresh legs to a team brimming with top internationals.

But when they are given the advantage of playing against a team with 10 men for 75 minutes, the task is almost impossible.

This game turned on an early red card to Sofiane Feghouli and West Ham boss Bilic was incensed by the decision.

“I am the first one to say they have a difficult job and every time we look at slow motion replays I point out the refs don’t have that,” said Bilic diplomatically, before letting rip.

Referee Mike Dean (centre) leaves the pitch at half-time with assistants Adrian Holmes (left) and Simon LongReferee Mike Dean (centre) leaves the pitch at half-time with assistants Adrian Holmes (left) and Simon Long

“But I would not have been happy with a yellow card. I said to the fourth official and Jose Mourinho ‘it’s not a yellow’.”

It seemed a knee-jerk reaction that was influenced by the sight of England international Phil Jones rolling on the turf like a gymnast doing a floor routine.

“I didn’t watch the replay at half time, but at the end of the game when I saw it, it gave me more proof that I was right,” added Bilic.

“In fact, the more times I’ve seen it, it’s the other way around. It’s Jones who made the more dangerous tackle – a scissors tackle.”

Feghouli did lose control of the ball and in his attempt to get to it first, he and Jones collided, but there was no malice, it was early in the game and a yellow card would have been the better course of action.

But with that red card went West Ham’s big chance and it was a shame because they had started superbly. Even with 10 men they put up the sort of fight that the fans rallied to.

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) fouls Manchester United's Phil Jones resulting in a red card during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) fouls Manchester United's Phil Jones resulting in a red card during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Michail Antonio had the big chance which was saved by David De Gea, who denied the excellent Manuel Lanzini in the first half, but once United went in front through Juan Mata there was never going to be a way back.

A second goal from Ibramimovic saw three players standing offside as it was rammed in, another poor decision, but that merely rubbed salt into the West Ham wounds and left Bilic rather bitter.

“Last year we were on the wrong side of many decisions,” he said.

“I don’t agree that it evens itself out. That’s football, though, and the people will be talking about it in the pubs.”

They certainly will, but not about the skills of Lanzini or Paul Pogba, not about the clinical finish of Mata or the save by De Gea from Antonio.

They will be talking about Mike Dean and that is simply not what we want from our football.

Keywords: Michail Antonio Slaven Bilic Andy Carroll United Kingdom

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

17:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Referee Mike Dean takes the spotlight amid the stars at the London Stadium

Gazi pleased to get squad together again

16:30 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Sporting Bengal)

MK Dons coach Arosh Ali is putting a training session on tonight for the Mile End Stadium club ahead of hosting Waltham Forest on Saturday

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

13:00
Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 4-0 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park in League Two

Benedicic and Doherty depart Brisbane Road

12:00 George Sessions
Zan Benedicic (centre) looks on as Leyton Orient's Myles Judd runs with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

League Two club confirm two young players signed in 2016 have moved on

Edwards unhappy with O’s defending and performance

08:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Grecians scored three second-half goals to hand Brisbane Road outfit a thrashing at St James Park

Gallant 10-man West Ham can’t hold Manchester United

Yesterday, 19:20 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

The Hammers had to play for the majority of the game with 10-men and it proved to be too big a task against United

Losing start to 2017 for Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 17:10 George Sessions at St James Park
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sky Bet League Two: Exeter City 4 Leyton Orient 0

London Lions get 2017 off to scorching start

Yesterday, 10:00
Action from the BBL clash between London Lions and Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Surrey Scorchers 92 London Lions 103

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards unhappy with O’s defending and performance

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Losing start to 2017 for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Alexander backs Orient to enjoy 2017 a lot more

Paul McCallum celebrates after putting Leyton Orient three goals ahead against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now