West Ham v Crystal Palace - who is the best to have played for both teams?

Crystal Palace's Ian Wright (l) volleys the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton (r) to score his second goal and give his team a 3-2 lead PA Archive/PA Images

West Ham fans have been rocked in the last week or so by Man City and now Payet, so here is some light relief

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

(l-r) Ivano Benetti, Sampdoria, and West Ham United's Kenny Brown. (l-r) Ivano Benetti, Sampdoria, and West Ham United's Kenny Brown.

With West Ham taking on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday, we look at the players who have played for both Hammers and Eagles and assess who was the best.

We have done a run-down of the best 10 to play for both, but that means we have had to brush over quite a few of them.

Clive Allen was a useful striker for both teams before really making his name at Tottenham, while Neil Ruddock was a large figure at Upton Park and Selhurst Park.

Paul Brush had a good career with both, Carl Fletcher played in the FA Cup final for the Hammers in 2006, while strikers Jeroen Boere, Iain Dowie and Marouane Chamakh and Freddie Sears played for both teams with varying degress of success.

Defenders Chris Powell and Darren Powell made appearances for both as did Jobi McAnuff, Kenny Brown jnr, George Petchey and Anton Otulakowski.

Perhaps less well-known players were Andy Smillie, Eddie Presland, George Andrew and Johnny Cartwright, while goalkeeper Perry Suckling completes the line-up in both colours.

West Ham United's Freddie Sears (centre) is bought down by Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk during the npower Football League Championship match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2011. Photo credit should read: Clive Gee/EMPICS Sport West Ham United's Freddie Sears (centre) is bought down by Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk during the npower Football League Championship match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2011. Photo credit should read: Clive Gee/EMPICS Sport

So here is our top 10 players in reverse order. Who is the best player to have played for both?

10. DAVE SEXTON

The Manchester United and England under-21 manager was an important man in West Ham history. He joined the club from Luton Town in 1952 and played 74 league games at inside forward scoring 27 goals, before moving on to Leyton Orient.

Dave Sexton, West Ham United Dave Sexton, West Ham United

Played for one season for Palace in 1959, scoring 11 goals in 27 league games, but it was as a coach and manager that he was to really make his name.

9. ALAN STEPHENSON

Made his debut for Palace at the age of 17 and the centre half’s dominance in the air helped the Eagles win promotion from Division Three.

Joined West Ham in 1968 and played over 100 games for the Hammers, many of them alongside Bobby Moore, but he never really showed his best form in claret and blue, going out on loan to Fulham and then signing for Portsmouth.

Alan Stephenson, Crystal Palace Alan Stephenson, Crystal Palace

8. HAYDEN MULLINS

Famously kept Javier Mascherano out of the team under Alan Pardew, Mullins started his career at Crystal Palace and made over 200 appearances for the Eagles.

A big favourite with the Palace fans he became Alan Pardew’s first signing at West Ham in 2003.

Was a regular for the Hammers and his biggest disappointment was missing the FA Cup Final after being sent off against Liverpool in the run-up to the final.

Hayden Mullins, West Ham United Hayden Mullins, West Ham United

Eventually made his cup final appearance for Portsmouth in 2010.

7. VICTOR MOSES

Came through the ranks at Crystal Palace, the Nigerian-born winger made his debut at 15 and appeared over 50 times for the Eagles before joining Wigan Athletic.

Moved on to Chelsea but found it hard to get into the team and during that time he went on a season-long loan to West Ham last term. Made some fine displays and scored goals in the win at Manchester City and Blackburn in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace's Victor Moses and Birmingham City's Keith Fahey battle for the ball during the Coca-Cola Championship match at Selhurst Park, London. Crystal Palace's Victor Moses and Birmingham City's Keith Fahey battle for the ball during the Coca-Cola Championship match at Selhurst Park, London.

Now established in the Chelsea team.

6. JAMES TOMKINS

Came through the West Ham Academy to establish himself as an important member of the first team.

Played as a centre-back, right back and even in central midfield as he made over 200 appearances in eight years at the club.

Alan Smith, Newcastle United (r) and James Tomkins, West Ham United battle for the ball Alan Smith, Newcastle United (r) and James Tomkins, West Ham United battle for the ball

A great servant to the Hammers, but as he looked for a more regular starting place he joined Crystal Palace in the summer for £10million.

Still establishing himself at Selhurst Park, but he has now teamed up with his old West Ham boss in Sam Allardyce.

5. DAVE SWINDLEHURST

Came through the ranks at Palace to become one of the top strikers in their history. Number 11 on their all-time list, though behind Ian Wright and John Byrne, with 81 goals between 1973 and 1980 when he joined Derby.

Crystal Palace's Dave Swindlehurst (white shirt) comes off worst in this encounter with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Peter Shilton and his defence Crystal Palace's Dave Swindlehurst (white shirt) comes off worst in this encounter with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Peter Shilton and his defence

Signed for West Ham from the Rams in 1983, but injury hampered his two years at Upton Park and he only managed 16 league goals before moving on to Sunderland.

4. MICHAEL HUGHES

The attacking midfielder spent two seasons on loan at Upton Park from Strasbourg, before the move was made permanent in 1996, the first player to move under the Bosman ruling.

The Northern Ireland international was a popular player at West Ham before leaving for Wimbledon in 1997.

Michael Hughes & Slaven Bilic , West Ham United celebrate the goal Michael Hughes & Slaven Bilic , West Ham United celebrate the goal

Joined Palace in 2003, where he became a fans’ favourite and twice team captain, making over 100 appearances.

3. DANNY GABBIDON

Joined the Hammers from Cardiff alongside James Collins when West Ham had returned to the Premier League.

Had a brilliant first season and helped the team to the FA Cup Final with some superb displays which earned them the Hammer of the Year award.

Crystal Palace's Danny Gabbidon (left) is challenged by West Ham United's Kevin Nolan during the Barclays Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Crystal Palace's Danny Gabbidon (left) is challenged by West Ham United's Kevin Nolan during the Barclays Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

Always consistent, but his time at Upton Park was marred by injuries, but he was always a fans favourite.

Joined Palace in 2012, but took his time to make an impression, eventually making 38 appearances for the club.

2. IAN WRIGHT

Came from non-league Greenwich Borough and made his name at Crystal Palace between 1985 and 1991 where his partnership with Mark Bright was a revelation.

Crystal Palace's Ian Wright (l) volleys the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton (r) to score his second goal and give his team a 3-2 lead Crystal Palace's Ian Wright (l) volleys the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton (r) to score his second goal and give his team a 3-2 lead

Scored over 100 goals for Palace, including two in an epic FA Cup Final against Manchester United where he came off the bench to help them to a 3-3 draw.

Became a legend at Arsenal and then joined West Ham in 1998, where he did make an impression although stayed for only one season.

And the very best . . .

1. JOHN ‘BUDGIE’ BYRNE

John Byrne scores West Ham United's second goal John Byrne scores West Ham United's second goal

Many would say that he was up there with Moore, Hurst and Peters, only for injury to deny him the chance to play more for England.

Played over 200 games for Palace between 1956 and 1962, scoring 30 goals in one season, before moving on to West Ham where Ron Greenwood compared him to Argentina star Alfredo Di Stefano.

Scored goals in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the FA Cup as the Hammers won the cup, and amassed 33 goals in 45 games that season.

Also scored eight goals in 11 games for England.

Returned to Crystal Palace where he scored enough goals to make him the fourth highest scorer in the Eagles history.

A real legend for both clubs, he died in 1999 in South Africa at the age of just 60.