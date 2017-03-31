Who is the best player to turn out for West Ham and Hull City?

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass (left) and Manchester United's Ander Herrera (right) battle for the ball EMPICS Sport

We have studied the players who have played in claret and blue and yellow and black and made our top 11? See if you agree

West Ham United's Nolberto Solano celebrates scoring the opening goal West Ham United's Nolberto Solano celebrates scoring the opening goal

With West Ham travelling to Hull City tomorrow for a big Premier League clash, what better time to compare and contrast the players who have turned out for both over the years.

There were a surprising number who played in claret and blue and yellow and black, though two were unlucky not to be included.

Both Jimmy Bullard and Gary Alexander played for the Tigers, but unfortunately only managed unused substitute appearances for the Hammers.

Of the line-up we have two FA Cup winners, plenty of play-off winners, including one who scored the winning goal at Wembley, we also have two goalkeepers and a West Ham legend.

Those that didn’t make our top 11 are Nolberto Solano, Robbie Stockdale, from back in the mists of time, Tony Weldon and Cliff Hubbard, and from the modern day, Robert Snodgrass who is set to play for the Hammers against Hull City tomorrow.

So who has made our top 11? And who is our number one player to have turned out for both?

Hull City's Jimmy Bullard (L) and Derby County's Robbie Savage (R) battle for the ball Hull City's Jimmy Bullard (L) and Derby County's Robbie Savage (R) battle for the ball

11. NIKICA JELAVIC

His best period was at Glasgow Rangers where he was a prolific scorer, before moving to Everton and then on to Hull City in 2014 where the Croatian scored 14 goals in 46 league games for the Tigers.

Was a surprise signing by Slaven Bilic in his first year at the club, when he penned a two-year deal, but he looked over the hill, although he did score a fine FA Cup winner against Wolves.

Moved on to China.

West Ham United's Nikica Jelavic West Ham United's Nikica Jelavic

10. STEPHEN BYWATER

Still only 35, Bywater has turned out for 18 different clubs during his career.

Won the FA Youth Cup with the Hammers, but had to sit in the wings for his first-team chance and was sent out on loan to Wycombe, Wolves, Cardiff, Coventry and Derby as well as Hull City in 1999 where he made four appearances.

Played in the Hammers winning play-off final against Preston when he replaced Walker as a late substitute. Moved on to Derby after eight years at Upton Park.

West Ham United goalkeeper Stephen Bywater West Ham United goalkeeper Stephen Bywater

9. MARK NOBLE

Made five appearances on loan at Hull City which was ended early when he suffered a back injury, but went from youngster to longest serving current player as well as captain at West Ham.

One of the mainstays of the last decade at the club, he had a testimonial last season where a capacity crowd turned up.

Close to 400 appearances for the club and a real legend of West Ham.

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates after he scores from a penalty kick West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates after he scores from a penalty kick

8. DENNIS BURNETT

The defender came through the West Ham youth ranks and made his debut for the Hammers in October 1965. Made 66 appearances in claret and blue, scoring three goals before moving to Millwall in 1967, where he was a mainstay for the next seven years.

Moved to Hull City for £70,000 in 1974 and played a further 50 games for the Tigers before moving to America.

Dennis Burnett, West Ham United Dennis Burnett, West Ham United

7. RICARDO VAZ TE

Another big final scorer, Vaz Te grabbed the dramatic late winner for the Hammers in their play-off final against Blackpool in 2012. The pacy, likeable striker signed from Barnsley mid-season, and grabbed a dozen goals for the Hammers in the rest of the season, including a stunning hat-trick in a 6-0 drubbing of Brighton.

Missed three months of the first Premier League season with a dislocated shoulder and after that was in and out of the team, before moving on to Turkey.

At the start of his career he had made six appearances on loan at Hull City from Bolton back in 2007.

West Ham United's Ricardo Vaz Te (centre) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game West Ham United's Ricardo Vaz Te (centre) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game

6. ALAN TAYLOR

An FA Cup winner for West Ham, scoring two goals in the quarter-final against Arsenal, the semi-final replay against Ipswich Town and the final at Wembley against Fulham in 1975.

The Rochdale player was signed by John Lyall for £40,000 and in one season went from ‘rags to riches’ going from Division Four to Division One and winning the FA Cup.

Came on as a sub in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final and finished top scorer with 17 goals that season, but he lost his place over the next couple of years.

Scored three goals in 14 games for the Tigers in 1984, before moving on to Burnley.

West Ham United's Alan Taylor watches his shot cleared off the line by Manchester United's Tommy Jackson West Ham United's Alan Taylor watches his shot cleared off the line by Manchester United's Tommy Jackson

5. RICHARD GARCIA

Like Bywater, a member of West Ham’s FA Youth Cup winning side, but the Aussie international striker never really established himself in the first team.

Made his name at Hull City though, playing over 100 games for them and played for them in the Premier League.

Now playing back in Australia.

Aston Villa's Nicky Shorey and Hull City's Richard Garcia (left) battle for the ball Aston Villa's Nicky Shorey and Hull City's Richard Garcia (left) battle for the ball

4. ROY CARROLL

Started his career at Hull City where he made 50 appearances for the Tigers before being sold to Wigan Athletic as Hull’s debts mounted.

Signed for West Ham from Manchester United in 2005 and became the first choice until an injury forced him to have surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the season including the FA Cup Final. Problems with drink and gambling blighted his career.

Roy Carroll, West Ham United Roy Carroll, West Ham United

3. MO DIAME

Made a big impact at West Ham after signing on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic. Memorable performance to help beat Chelsea, but after 79 appearances in claret and blue he decided he should play for a top four side, but then oddly joined Hull City in a £3.5million deal.

Made 58 appearances for the Tigers scoring 14 goals, but after two years he moved on to Newcastle where he is currently playing and seems destined to return to the Premier League for next season.

2. ABDOULAYE FAYE

West Ham United's Abdoulaye Faye celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match West Ham United's Abdoulaye Faye celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match

Became something of a cult hero when Sam Allardyce brought him to West Ham from Stoke City on a free transfer. The giant defender was a good servant to the club, making 29 appearances and helping the team to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Moved on to Hull City where he helped them to promotion to the Premier League as well. Made 40 appearances for the Tigers.

1. STUART PEARSON

Stuart Pearson of Hull City Stuart Pearson of Hull City

Perhaps best known as Manchester United’s centre forward, he made his name at Hull City as a youngster where he played between 1968 and 1974. His skilful finishing earned him 44 goals in 129 league games for the Tigers, before he joined Man United for a whopping £200,000.

After a fine career at Old Trafford, he moved on to West Ham in 1979 and played a vital part in the FA Cup Final win over Arsenal in 1980. John Lyall played him in the number 10 role and it was his cross-cum-shot that allowed Trevor Brooking to inexplicably head home the winner.

Forced to retire with a knee injury, but a vital player for both teams.