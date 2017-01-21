Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides

Hard-working forward snapped up by rivals

Streatham have announced the signing of former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson for the rest of the National League season.

Ranson, 21, left Raiders ‘by mutual agreement’ earlier this month and their south London rivals moved quickly to secure his services before the transfer deadline at the end of January.

Former Albany pupil Ranson played junior hockey in Romford, before spending three years studying and playing in Canada and another season in Sweden.

And after spending the first half of the 2013/14 season with Raiders, he moved to MK Thunder before returning to the Lee Valley-based club the following term.

Hard-working Ranson was then named players’ player, supporters’ player and coaches player of the year for Raiders in 2014/15, having been an ever-present that season, and picked up another player of the year award for Invicta last season, while also appearing for English Premier League champions Basingstoke.

After rejoining Raiders for a third spell this term, Ranson netted in two games against Streatham and impressed coach Jeremy Cornish.

Having seen import Vaclav Drabek return home for personal reasons, Cornish told the club’s official website: “We’re not sure how long he will be away, so we needed to add to the squad.

“Jacob will bring further speed and work rate up front. I have heard good things about him from a couple of my contacts so I am looking forward to seeing how he settles in.”

Ranson, a trainee journalist, will line up alongside two other former Raiders in Joe Allen and Ryan Giles for Streatham and is set to make his debut against old club MK Thunder on Saturday.