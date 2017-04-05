Search

Gaelic Sport: History repeats itself for Thomas McCurtains men’s footballers as they lose again to Eire Og

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 April 2017

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

It was a case of déjà vu for Thomas McCurtains men’s footballers, as they suffered another two-point loss against Eire Og, this time in the McArdle Cup.

The sides last met in the preliminary round of the London Junior Championship last month, with the Goodmayes club going down 1-9 to 1-7 at home.

There was similar disappointment when they met again at the weekend too, with McCurtains losing 1-8 to 0-9 this time around.

The men’s hurlers were due to begin their campaign in earnest with a home game against Robert Emmetts B in the Intermediate League at the weekend.

However, McCurtains were the recipients of a walkover win with Emmetts B unable to raise a team.

New players are always welcome to join the club, with Gaelic football and hurling teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults.

For more information, find the club on Facebook and Twitter, or alternatively email thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com.

