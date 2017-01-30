Havering, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets reach Lord’s finals

Boys impress at London Youth Games indoor cricket qualifiers

Havering Hurricanes, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets all booked their place at the London Youth Games indoor cricket finals day at Lord’s with back-to-back wins in quailfying at Harrow Leisure Centre.

Havering took on Westminster in their first match, with Ellis Pickering starring with bat and ball.

Pickering, Jai Mayor and Josh Mason all bowled with great control to limit Westminster to just 49 from their 10 overs, before Pickering and Mayor chased the target down in just 2.4 overs.

That set up a deciding match with a strong Harrow team, with captain Pickering choosing to field first.

Harrow got off to a decent start, scoring at 10 runs an over, but Havering hit back to claim five wickets, with Hornchurch Athletic’s Nathan Duke nabbing a brace, clubmate Mason also getting in on the act and Upminster’s Pickering producing two run outs.

Wicketkeeper Nathan Brown produced some tidy glovework behind the stumps, while Gidea Park’s Liam Purton also impressed in the field as Harrow set Havering a target of 110 for victory.

Havering scored at eight runs an over in the early stages of their reply against a very strong bowling attack, before Pickering hit a couple of sixes and retired out.

Mayor kept the scoreboard ticking over, before he was run out, and Duke played a crucial innings to reach the retirement mark in quick time.

Havering were left needing 29 from the last two overs, with Pickering and Duke coming back and adding another 10 runs, but then being dismissed.

Last man Mason needed to score 12 from the last five balls and kept finding the corner to reduce the target to two from the last ball, which he pushed into the leg side to complete a fantastic victory, which earned them a quarter-final against Ealing.

Defending champions Redbridge ensured their return to Lord’s on February 26 with three successive wins.

They piled up 135 against Merton, who made just 66 in reply, and then made 129 against Lewisham, who scored 88.

Enfield could only score 44, with Redbridge reaching their small target to top the group and earn a quarter-final date with Waltham Forest.

Meanwhile, Tower Hamlets scored 101 against Barking & Dagenham, who could only make 81 in reply.

And they also beat Newham, who made 93, to set up a meeting with Hackney in the last eight.