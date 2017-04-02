Search

Advanced search

Heavy play-off loss for London Raiders

PUBLISHED: 21:03 02 April 2017 | UPDATED: 21:03 02 April 2017

Marek Nahlik netted twice for London Raiders in their play-off loss to Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Marek Nahlik netted twice for London Raiders in their play-off loss to Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Archant

Chelmsford Chieftains 11 London Raiders 3 (16-4 on aggregate)

London Raiders were put to the sword by Chelmsford in their National League play-off semi-final second leg at the Riverside Ice Arena as their season ended in a heavy defeat.

Beaten 5-1 in the first leg at Lee Valley the night before, Raiders knew they had a mountain to climb to produce an upset.

And they were never in the hunt, as the home side stormed to a big win to keep their hopes of a treble alive.

Grant Bartlett opened the scoring in the seventh minute and added his second six minutes later, before Darren Brown was called for tripping.

Raiders were caught out on the powerplay, though, as Danny Hammond netted a shorthanded third for the hosts, but Marek Nahlik hit back after Alan Lack had been binned.

It proved a false dawn, however, as Cameron Bartlett and Juraj Huska struck further goals for Chelmsford to put them 5-1 up at the first break.

A sixth Chieftains goal arrived soon after the restart, but Raiders avoided further damage until the 36th minute when Hammond claimed his second goal of the night.

Carl Graham then converted just 17 seconds into a Chelmsford powerplay after Andy Munroe was binned for tripping to make it 8-1, with JJ Pitchley picking up a sholding minor seconds before the interval.

Nahlik netted his second goal of the evening while Raiders were shorthanded at the start of the final period and Sam Roberts added a third in the 48th minute.

And Raiders then gave young goalie Harry Buckingham some valuable time between the posts in relief of Euan King, before Graham was called for slashing to hand the visitors a powerplay chance.

Buckingham was beaten three times in the closing minutes, though, with former Raider Matt Turner putting Chelmsford into double figures and Grant Bartlett completing his hat-trick to send the league champions and cup winners through to a final meeting with Invicta, following their 13-4 aggregate win over Streatham in the other semi-final.

Keywords: Alan Lack Marek Nahlik National League London

Latest East London Sports News

Essex try to draw positives as Durham dig in

53 minutes ago Martin Smith at Chelmsford

Durham MCCU (187 & 124-2) drew with Essex (333 & 356-5 dec)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

17:00

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two on Saturday

Gazi delighted with Bengal’s comeback at Barkingside

15:30 George Sessions

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side’s Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

Liburd: Red card was crucial

13:00 George Sessions

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Slow start costs East London

12:00

East London 22 Harlow 32

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

10:00

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Bengal end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten league run

08:33 George Sessions

Two east London clubs produced a four-goal thriller at Cricklefield Stadium with Imrul Gazi’s team coming out on top

London Lions lose as Cheshire Phoenix rise

07:25 Phil Groves

Cheshire Phoenix 111 London Lions 94

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

29 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

Riza’s Orient suffer record-equalling defeat at home

Liburd: Red card was crucial

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now