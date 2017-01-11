Search

Indiana Pacers star Lavoy Allen says NBA Global Games London 2017 will be the best part of his campaign

13:00 11 January 2017

Lavoy Allen of the Indiana Pacers (pic: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

2016 NBAE

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Indiana Pacers power forward Lavoy Allen says the NBA Global Games London 2017 clash with Indiana Pacers on January 12 will be the highlight of his season.

Denver Nuggets host Pacers at The O2 Arena this week in what will be the sixth regular season game to take place in the capital.

And Allen is excited to take part in his first Global Games, noting the event’s importance in growing the sport in the United Kingdom.

“Anytime you get to travel and be an ambassador for the game it is fun,” he said.

“I know my wife is also looking forward to the trip. The families don’t really get the chance to come out with us during the season, so they are really excited about that.”

This week will also be Allen’s first time in London, although the power forward has previously spent time in Manchester.

But it seems Allen won’t be distracted by doing some sightseeing while in town, instead focussing on getting a win for Denver.

“Really, we are just looking forward to the first game of the season,” he added.

“We just want to handle our business and don’t want to look ahead to other games. We have a lot of work to do.”

• Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 in London on January 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).

