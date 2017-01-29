Search

Advanced search

Lee Vally Lions roar past Mustangs

07:56 29 January 2017

Simon Geldart netted the winner for Lee Valley Lions at Invicta (pic Phil Hutchinson)

Simon Geldart netted the winner for Lee Valley Lions at Invicta (pic Phil Hutchinson)

Archant

Invicta Mustangs 3 Lee Valley Lions 4

Lee Valley Lions came back from three goals down to beat their Invicta rivals and make it three wins in a row.

Having beaten defending National League Division Two East champions Chelmsford a week earlier, then defeated Wightlink in a challenge match the next night, the Lions travelled to Gillingham in good spirits.

But they were without nine players, including captain Nick Alley, Chris Fox and Lee Hounslow, and fell behind in the ninth minute as Thomas Dennis struck on a powerplay, with both Simon Jones (high sticks) and Matt Hepburn (cross-checking) serving penalties.

Jake Luton doubled the home side’s lead within a minute of the restart and James Laming made it 3-0 just past the midway mark to leave Lions with a mountain to climb.

But the visitors scored twice in quick succession towards the end of the period to cut the gap to one, as stand-in skipper James Hepburn opened their account and then set up Henry Aiken on a powerplay.

The double whammy gave Lions renewed hope for the final frame and they were back on terms with barely four minutes played as Oliver Glover converted Ross Sin-Hidge’s pass during a spell of 4-on-4.

A tripping call against Invicta’s Lucy Gruber then gave Lions another powerplay chance and they made it count as Aiken and Glover combined to set up man of the match Simon Geldart for the winner, completing a superb turnaround as James Andrew made 46 saves in the visiting net.

Victory should give Lions a psychological edge as they host Mustangs in a quick return meeting next Saturday (February 4).

Scorers, Mustangs: Thomas Dennis 1, Jake Luton 1, James Laming 1, Kwame Holt 0+2, Aaron Ferris 0+1, Danny Terry 0+1.

Lions: James Hepburn 1+1, Henry Aiken 1+1, Oliver Glover 1+1, Simon Geldart 1, Ross Sin-Hidge 0+2 Matt Hepburn 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Mustangs 24 Lions 12.

Shots faced: Matthew Passmore (I, 59.13) 16-12-16=44-4 James Andrew (L) 17-21-11=49-3.

Keywords: Gillingham

Latest East London Sports News

London Raiders downed by Dynamos, again

08:12
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is spoken to by referee Blaine Evans (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 3 Invicta Dynamos 4

Lee Vally Lions roar past Mustangs

07:56
Simon Geldart netted the winner for Lee Valley Lions at Invicta (pic Phil Hutchinson)

Invicta Mustangs 3 Lee Valley Lions 4

O’s drop into bottom two after Mansfield defeat

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions at Field Mill
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Team News: Mansfield Town vs Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana closes down a Crawley Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two week break from competitive action may do Nigel Atangana the world of good after a difficult couple of months

Barking Abbey earn Copper Box win on BBC TV!

Yesterday, 08:45
Barking Abbey's Imani Whittington shoots at the Copper Box (pic Barking Abbey Academy)

Barking Abbey 82 Oaklands Wolves 74

Hockey Super 6s to be streamed live

Yesterday, 07:00
Hockey's Indoor Super 6s are taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley this weekend (pic rskg.co.uk)

England Hockey reveal link with Facebook and UNILAD

Collins extends stay at O’s

Fri, 18:26 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Cooper: London Raiders want Invicta revenge

Fri, 17:00 Lee Power
Jack Cooper lets fly for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Defenceman hoping to down Dynamos in quick return

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Thomas departs Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now