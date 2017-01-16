Search

Advanced search

London Docklands downed by Lynx

16:00 16 January 2017

London Docklands Volleyball squad face the camera

London Docklands Volleyball squad face the camera

Archant

Volleyball squad lose on 2017 return

London Docklands Volleyball began 2017 with derby defeat against London Lynx in the National Super 8s at UEL.

Injury, work and family commitments left them with only seven players, forcing coach Andy Hopper to move Bruno Lusic to the outside slot for the first time in five years.

And Kieran O’Malley remained as a makeshift opposite player, but had an inspired game and held his own against Great Britain team-mate Yassir Sliti.

Docklands came out of the blocks with clever hitting and serving from Matheiu Ras helping to build a 13-11 lead when Lynx coach Davide Tiberti called a timeout.

Good blocks by O’Malley and Tomek Wysocki maintained the two-point lead, before some unforced errors allowed Lynx back in and Sliti’s block on Lusic clinched the first set 25-21.

It was a similar story in the second set, with Docklands building a slender lead, but managing to hold on and level as Lusic closed it out at 25-22 with a smash.

Lynx began the third set well, dominating as Gary Slade and Sliti impressed to go 16-10 up, before Docklands hit back with four unanswered points.

Deceptive serving from Hias, and dramatic pick-ups by Marcel Sivak and Jean-Baptiste Arzounian gave Docklands hope as they pulled to within a point at 22-21.

A block and ace by Wysocki levelled it at 23-23, before Taylor Wilson caught the sideline to give Lynx set point and they moved ahead.

Lynx went 7-4 up in the fourth, but Hias produced more great serves to help Docklands turn it around with six straight points.

Former Docklands setter Nicolo D’Elia came on to give Lynx fresh impetus, though, as they moved 16-15 up and the visitors saw the match slip away, losing 25-21 after saving four match points.

Hooper said: “We started with no expectations and just went for it. We’re disappointed by the result as we had a chance to gain crucial points.

“We can take confidence and hopefully use it next weekend.”

Docklands host Sheffield on Saturday, before travelling to Bournemouth to take on Wessex.

Keywords: United Kingdom Sheffield

Latest East London Sports News

London Docklands downed by Lynx

16:00
London Docklands Volleyball squad face the camera

Volleyball squad lose on 2017 return

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

15:00
Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League Two

Double delight for East London

14:00
East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground

Wyverns and third string celebrate wins

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

13:03 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble

Hammers skipper Mark Noble is full of praise for his loyal team-mates

London Lions suffer last-gasp BBL Trophy loss

13:00 Phil Groves and Connor Mackay
Navid Niktash attacks for London Lions against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 87 Surrey Scorchers 88

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

12:01
Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

Sporting trio join campaign to help black men

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses return of ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder, hails Alex Cisak’s character and discusses his lack of options out wide

London Raiders rally with Buda full win!

Yesterday, 20:30
London Raiders import Slavomir Buda (pic John Scott)

Bracknell Hornets 2 London Raiders 7

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Raiders rally with Buda full win!

London Raiders import Slavomir Buda (pic John Scott)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Edwards doesn’t know if Becchetti wants to sell O’s

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now