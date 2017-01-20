London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

Young defenceman Callum Burnett looks on from the London Raiders bench

GB junior defenceman added to roster

New London Raiders signing Callum Burnett is a GB junior international

London Raiders have announced the signing of Great Britain junior international Callum Burnett.

The 16-year-old Burnett, a resident of Stapleford Abbots and a pupil at Hornchurch’s Campion School for whom he also plays rugby, was first introduced to hockey at Rom Valley Way and played in the Romford junior set-up before the old rink was forced to close.

After joining Slough, defenceman Burnett captained junior teams to two National finals and averaged a point every other game.

And he also led GB under-15s to a bronze medal at an international tournament in Germany last year, before helping the under-16s win a competition in Dumfries last month, alongside former Romford juniors Brad Windebank, Mason Biddulph, Tommy Huggett and Daniel Hitchings.

Callum Burnett looks on from the London Raiders bench alongside coach Alan Blyth

Burnett has played for the South East regional team since 2013 and is already a familiar face at the Raiders this year having been recommended by Ben Pitchley during the summer as suitable to the step up to NIHL1 and progress into the new Romford rink.

The teenager has trained with the Raiders for most of the season and not looked out of place, while also assisting on the bench in the majority of the home and away games and already feels a part of the team.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page said: “Welcome aboard Callum, who is now being reunited with his Romford Junior team coach Alan Blyth. We hope you enjoy the ride!

“We are indebted to the sponsors of his home and warm up jersey who have already stepped forward and booked these. Many thanks.

“The away shirt is already in discussion but anyone wanting the first senior team shirt of this up and developing talent may well need to act quickly.”