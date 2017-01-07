Search

London Raiders complete double over Devils

08:42 09 January 2017

London Raiders goalie Euan King takes a breather (pic John Scott)

Solent Devils 0 London Raiders 2

Euan King earned a 30-save shutout as London Raiders completed a weekend double over Solent in the National League last night. Raiders had skated to a 5-2 win over the Devils at Lee Valley on Saturday, but travelled to the south coast with just 12 skaters for the return meeting.

And the opening period was a quick, physical affair, with both sides failing to capitalise on powerplay chances before the interval.

Both sides were reduced to four skaters when Solent’s Oliver Denis was called for slashing and Raiders forward Thomas Beesley departed on a minor penalty for diving.

But Raiders broke the deadlock soon after as JJ Pitchley set up Slavomir Buda to beat Christian Cole.

There were co-incidental minors against Solent’s Aidan Doughty (boarding) and Raiders forward Sam Roberts (roughing) towards the end of the middle period and Pitchley was binned for delay of game early in the final session.

Import forward Marek Nahlik, returning from suspension, followed Pitchley to the penalty box on a high-sticking call to give Solent 75 seconds with a 5-on-3 advantage, but the visitors held out to protect their slender lead.

And no sooner had Nahlik returned to the ice, he finished off a move involving Pitchley and Alan Lack to double the Raiders lead in the 49th minute.

Solent could not find a reply in the time remaining, as King turned aside all 30 shots that came his way for a second clean sheet of the campaign, following the 4-0 win at MK Thunder on his first outing after joining from Streatham.

The four-point weekend haul moved Raiders up to third place in the table, with a home match against leaders Chelmsford to come next at Lee Valley on Saturday, before a trip to bottom club Bracknell the following evening.

Raiders: Slavomir Buda* 1 Marek Nahlik* 1 JJ Pitchley 0+2 Alan Lack 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Solent 8 Raiders 12.

Shots faced: Christian Cole (S) 11-17-13=41-2 Euan King (L) 10-9-11=30-0.

Referee: Blaine Evans.

Keywords: Marek Nahlik National League London

