London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

20:11 18 January 2017

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Archant

Forward leaves club by ‘mutual agreement’

London Raiders have announced that forward Jacob Ranson has left the club by mutual agreement.

The 21-year-old came up through the junior ranks at Romford, before spending three years studying and playing at the Pursuit of Excellence School in Canada.

After also playing under-18s hockey for Mjolby HC in Sweden for a year, the former Albany pupil signed for the Raiders when they moved to Lee Valley in 2013 and made 21 appearances under former player-coach Danny Marshall, before moving to MK Thunder in search of more ice time in the second half of the season.

Ranson returned to a gold and blue jersey at the start of the following campaign and was an ever-present, despite suffering serious burns in a domestic accident, as he scored 15 goals and seven assists in 44 league, cup and play-off appearances.

His hard-skating work ethic made him a favourite with supporters and Ranson claimed a hat-trick of awards at the end of season presentation evening, including the Supporters’, Players’ and Coaches player of the year prizes.

But Ranson then took up an opportunity to play for National League rivals Invicta and English Premier League outfit Basingstoke on a two-way deal in 2015/16, scoring another 20 points in 40 appearances for the Dynamos and earning their player of the year award.

After rejoining Raiders for a third spell last summer, trainee journalist Ranson had defied an elbow injury to score 10 points in 20 appearances this season, the last of which came in the 3-2 home defeat against MK Thunder, a week before Christmas.

A short club statement said: “The London Raiders can now confirm that by mutual agreement Jacob Ranson is to leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jacob for his efforts this season, both on ice and off ice with Twitter updates and news reporting.

“We part on good terms and wish Jacob every success in the future.”

