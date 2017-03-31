Search

Advanced search

Poll

London Raiders look to upset champions in play-offs

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2017

London Raiders captain Tom Davis challenges for the puck in Oxford (pic John Scott)

London Raiders captain Tom Davis challenges for the puck in Oxford (pic John Scott)

Archant

We can shock Chelmsford says captain Davis

London Raiders will look to upset the odds when they take on National League champions and cup winners Chelmsford in the play-off semi-finals this weekend.

Raiders welcome their fierce rivals to Lee Valley for the first leg tomorrow (Saturday, 5.30pm), before facing a return at the Riverside Arena the following evening.

And they know the Chieftains will be favourites, having already claimed an 8-2 aggregate win over the Raiders in the cup semi-finals in late February.

But captain Tom Davis, having seen his side ease past Oxford in the first round of the play-offs last weekend, sees no reason why Raiders cannot produce a shock.

He said: “Everyone knows we are the underdogs, but if we play like we can and we did against Oxford then I could see an upset being caused.

“It’s going to take hard work and playing as a unit, but again, we have shown already this season we can do that.”

Raiders won their first two meetings of the season with Chelmsford, in the group stage of the cup competition, but then lost all four league meetings and the cup semi-final matches.

And they had to come from two goals down to beat Oxford on home ice last weekend, with JJ Pitchley firing a hat-trick on his return from a two-game suspension, after Marek Nahlik had found the net for the first Raiders goal.

Davis added: “Saturday we knew we had no easy task on our plate and it was going to be a tough 120 minutes over the course of the weekend.

“We started the first period slow and that cost us to go 2-0 down. But we came together during the period break and knew we hadn’t shown up and had to do better.

“For the next 40 minutes we were by far the better team and we pulled the game back and went on to win.”

Raiders travelled to Oxford the following night, having come from three goals down against the Stars on their previous visit to draw their last match of the regular season.

And they put the tie well and truly beyond doubt as Pitchley potted two more goals, Nahlik helped himself to a treble and defencemen Andy Munroe and Stewart Tait also got in on the act.

Dominic Hopkins denied Euan King a shutout late on, but Raiders skated off 7-1 winners to the delight of their travelling supporters and Davis added: “Sunday was a nervous game as we knew from previous results and the way Oxford play at home that the play-off double-header was far from done.

“But we came out flying and did everything we had to do to win. We battled hard for the full 60 minutes and that’s why we got the 7-1 win. The fans were fantastic and played a big part.”

Alan Lack echoed those sentiments and feels a full-strength Raiders are a match for anyone on their night, adding: “The two games at the weekend were massive for us and it has got us through to the semi-finals with a huge boost of confidence.

“Having the team at full strength for the whole weekend, shows what we can do as a team. Now we’re looking forward to this weekend – it’s going to be a big one.”

Keywords: Alan Lack Marek Nahlik Tom Davis National League London Oxford

Latest East London Sports News

Essex try to draw positives as Durham dig in

55 minutes ago Martin Smith at Chelmsford

Durham MCCU (187 & 124-2) drew with Essex (333 & 356-5 dec)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Positives despite the defeat

17:00

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two on Saturday

Gazi delighted with Bengal’s comeback at Barkingside

15:30 George Sessions

Mile End Stadium boss full of praise for Side’s Gursel Gulfer and Ilford manager Allan Fenn after doing battle with both recently

Liburd: Red card was crucial

13:00 George Sessions

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Slow start costs East London

12:00

East London 22 Harlow 32

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

10:00

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Bengal end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten league run

08:33 George Sessions

Two east London clubs produced a four-goal thriller at Cricklefield Stadium with Imrul Gazi’s team coming out on top

London Lions lose as Cheshire Phoenix rise

07:25 Phil Groves

Cheshire Phoenix 111 London Lions 94

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

31 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

Orient boss frustrated with referee after Wycombe loss

Riza’s Orient suffer record-equalling defeat at home

Liburd: Red card was crucial

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now